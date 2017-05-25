A classic ballet comes to Donegal

Ballet may be somewhat of a niche genre but its followers tend to be intensely loyal. Add in the fact that it’s not as ubiquitous as other art forms – unlike theatre or music you can’t just shrug your shoulders and say ‘ah, there’ll be another show next week I’ll go to that instead’ – and I’m expecting a near enough capacity audience when Ballet Ireland bring their production of Giselle to An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny this weekend.

Giselle is a haunting story of love and betrayal. Spurned by her lover Albrecht, Giselle dies broken-hearted, but her spirit returns to protect and forgive her now repenting lover from death at the hands of the vengeful Wilis.

This 21st-century retelling of a romantic classic is choreographed by Ludovic Ondiviela, formerly of the Royal Ballet, who succeeds in breathing new life into what is a traditional classic. Reviewers have hailed it as “an absolute joy” that “will satisfy traditionalists as well as innovators” that will remind you of how it feels to have your heart broken but still yearn to love.

Ballet Ireland perform Giselle this coming Saturday, May 27th at 8pm at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny. Tickets are priced at €20 (€15 concession) and are available from An Grianán on 074 912 0777 or online at www.angrianan.com.