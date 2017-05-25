The Duke is back in Donegal

Duke Special delivered one of the gigs of the year at The Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, in March 2016, and he’s back for what should be another cracker this Saturday, May 27th.

Duke Special is one of Ireland’s most talented, versatile and entertaining musicians - from his debut album – Adventures in Gramophone (2005) to last year’s Look Out Machines! Duke has consistently delivered excellence in the studio.



The last 12 months have also seen him writing for various projects, ranging from a theatrical production of Huckleberry Finn to his collaboration with traditional supergroup Ulaid.



Duke Special's theatrical styled shows making him one of the hottest live tickets in the country. For this Balor gig expect a glimpse into his latest musical adventures, liberally sprinkled with favorites from his previous 12 releases.

For more information or tickets, contact the Balor, 074 91 31840 or by email at info@balortheatre.com.