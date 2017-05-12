find out more about the Rural Electrification Scheme in Donegal

On Saturday 20 May in Donegal County Museum at 2pm, join PJ Cunningham and Dr Joe Kearney, authors of the book 'Then There Was Light’ - Stories behind the installation of Ireland’s Rural Electrification Scheme, to hear eyewitness memories and stories of the roll-out of the Rural Electrification Scheme across the Ireland over 70 years ago.

Ireland’s Rural Electrification Scheme charts one of the defining projects that modernised Ireland, and rural Ireland in particular and was one of the most transformative projects in the history of the State

Admission free and all are welcome.

Bookings to Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

T 074 9124613 E museum@donegalcoco.ie