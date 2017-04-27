Comedic clash in Donegal and the north-west this weekend

There’s an unfortunate comedic clash this Saturday night with Conal Gallen playing The Alley Theatre in Strabane and Jimmy Cricket at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny.

It’s a pity because I’m sure that a lot of Conal's fans would also be fans of Jimmy. Their comedy is both from similar stock – joke after joke, punchline after punchline – none of this stream of consciousness there’s going to be a joke in here somewhere if I wait long enough malarkey and they both do it very well indeed.

Conal, of course, needs no introduction to Democrat readers – he’s been one of the most popular entertainers the county has ever produced for over 20 years now. (Obligatory plug – you can see Conal playing the role of Charles Haughey in my political satire "The State Of The Nation" at The Balor on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th of May and in The Playhouse Derry on Sunday May 7th).

Jimmy had fallen off my radar until he contacted me last year and came to do a gig in The Balor last October. It was a great success – he’s definitely still got it so it’s a tough choice for comedy fans this Saturday.

Jimmy Cricket plays An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and Conal Gallen is in The Alley in Strabane – both gigs are at 8pm this Saturday April 29th – the choice is yours but you’re guaranteed laughs either way.