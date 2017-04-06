Letterkenny Music and Drama Group return to An Grianán Theatre with award-winning production

Letterkenny Music and Drama Group return to An Grianán Theatre with their award-winning production of Eugene O’Neill’s classic “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” on Saturday April 8th at 7.30pm.

The production was performed at An Grianán in February prior to their festival circuit tour, where it received praise from audiences and adjudicators for their haunting portrayal of the damaged and tormented Tyrone family over a long, hot summer’s day in 1912. As the day progresses, they gradually come to terms with their addictions and their own guilt as long built-up family tensions rise to the surface.

Having never before been performed on the festival circuit, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play, regarded as the greatest in American theatre, received powerful responses from festival audiences in Dublin, Monaghan, Tyrone, Derry, Down and Donegal.

Geraldine Galligan received two Best Actress trophies and several nominations along the way for her portrayal of the tragic figure of Mary Tyrone while Joseph Gallagher joined her with two Best Actor awards for his depiction of the TB-ridden Edmund Tyrone, described by more than one adjudicator as a future star in the making. Anthony Delap (James Tyrone), Martin Hasson (Jamie Tyrone) and Elaine Gillespie (Cathleen) make up the remaining cast and each were praised for their depictions of a family torn apart by addiction, blame and guilt.

Tickets at An Grianán box office on 074 9120777 or online at www.angrianan.com.