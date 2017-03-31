Donegal company bringing a party to An Grianán tonight

The Lifford Players theatre company bring the suburban comedy of manners, “Abigail’s Party”, to An Grianán Theatre tonight.

‘Abigail’s Party’ is on at 8pm tonight, Friday, March 31st, at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny. Lifford Players is presenting the hilarious black comedy as their festival play for 2017.

The work is a play for stage and television that Mike Leigh devised and directed in 1977. The Lifford Players began rehearsals for their production about seven months ago.

“You really do have to belong to an amateur drama group to fully appreciate the commitment from actors, stage crew, technicians and general helpers-out,” Arthur McGarrigle, chairman of the Lifford Players, said. “Their reward comes from playing to a ‘house’ – it’s much nicer if it’s a full house, but any appreciative audience is a bonus.

“And that’s why we/they do it – for the pleasure of bringing something to an audience that they would not have had if the Lifford Players had not provided it!” Arthur said.

See the Lifford Players Drama Group Facebook page for more.