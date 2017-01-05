What's On in Donegal

Tickets are now on sale for events comprising Letterkenny Trad Week which takes place from Friday January 20th to Monday January 30th. Now in it’s 3rd year, this year’s programme includes five great concerts, music workshops and artists-in-residence The Rheingans Sisters from England.

The more eagle eyed among you will have noticed that it’s not really a week (more like 10 days) and a quick perusal of the line-up shows that there’s a bit of artistic licence employed with the ‘Trad’ part of the tile too with folk and bluegrass also represented. Nevertheless, it’s a handy moniker with which to package together a series of excellent musical programming – 2 gigs inn An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny and a further 3 next-door in the Regional Cultural Centre.

The gigs kick off with a double bill of US Grammy nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus and Sligo’s dynamic folk orchestra No Crows on Friday January 20th at the RCC. Also at the RCC, Sunday 22nd sees Lau frontman Kris Drever teaming up with Hebridean singer Julie Fowlis and two of Ireland’s leading traditional musicians Aoife Ni Bhrian (fiddle) and Padraig Rynne (concertina) as part of a Music Network organised Irish tour. The 3rd and final RCC gig of the week is another double bill on Friday January 27th with Na Mooneys (featuring sisters Mairead and Anna Ni Mhaonaigh, their brother Gearoid and his son Ciaran) joined by the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning Rheingans Sisters from Sheffield.

The final two Trad Week concerts take place in An Grianan Theatre. The ‘A Family Affair Gala Concert’ (Saturday January 28th)features an amazing line up of Martin & Eliza Carthy, Lynched, Rheingans Sisters and young local musicians Coirm. Finally, wrapping it all up on Monday January 30th are iconic folk/protest singer Billy Bragg and Joe Henry.

All the above concerts start at 8pm.