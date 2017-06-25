Efforts afoot to get Donegal man’s business up and running again

A young man has been left devastated after the business he built up was burnt to the ground in a fire that enveloped his premises on June 10th.

Kevin Mulhern, 27, from Glasserchoo, ran a hugely successful garage and tyre business and people travelled from across the county to avail of his services.

Over the last four years, Kevin worked long hours and put a lot of money and time into his business.

Since the fire a gofundme campaign has been established to help get Kevin’s business up and running again.

Organisers of the local club, CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, of which Kevin has been an integral part of for many years, also decided to lend a helping hand. A spokesperson for the club said that they have been approached by many people asking how they could help the popular man get his business re-established.

As a result CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola have teamed up with Glenea Utd and have organised a benefit dance on Friday, July 7th at Óstán Loch Altan in Gortahork.

The dance will begin at 9.30pm. In the coming days ticket sellers will go from door to door around the Falcarragh and Gortahork areas.

Tickets are priced at €10.

If you would like to donate to the gofundme campaign please go to: https://www.gofundme.com/kevin-mulhern-km-tyres-fund