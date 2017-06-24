Dungloe Band to represent Donegal in New York

It's only June 2017 but already some people are thinking about March 2018!

Well March 17th 2018 to be precise and what it might be like to be in New York - particularly if you are from Dungloe and want to see your local band - Dungloe Senior band - marching in the most famous St Patrick's Day parade in the world.

The word from the Rosses this week is that Dungloe Senior Band have been invited to take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in New York in March 2018. If you would like to be part of this great trip and represent your town and county on the Streets of New York in 2018 contact any of the following - Frances Boyle 087 9031633- Yvonne Gillespie (086 6006909), Mary F Doherty (087 7705572), Martina Reilly (087 2931798). An all inclusive package has been put together from March 15th to 21st and it sounds like the trip of a life time for the band.

In the coming months the band will be organising a few fund raising events and they look forward to the continued support of the community.