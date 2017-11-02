The splendors of Sliabh Liag

Known as the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe, Sliabh Liag in southwest Donegal reach a height of more than 1,900 feet.

Not surprisingly, the Sliabh Liag cliffs are a signature point on the popular Wild Atlantic Way tourism route.

At 601 metres high, the spectacular cliffs are almost twice as high as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and nearly three times the height of County Clare’s famous Cliffs of Moher. At its height, the towering Sliabh Liag provides breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, Donegal Bay and the Sligo mountains.

Sliabh Liag, or Slieve League in English, was also the site of a Christian pilgrimage for more than 1,000 years.

The visitors’ centre at Sliabh Liag will also offer insights into the landscape’s rich history, as well as a taste of local food and culture.

How to get there: Sliabh Liag is in southwest Donegal, about three hours' drive from Belfast, three hours from Galway and four hours from Dublin. The Sliabh Liag cliffs are just outside Teelin, which is 12 miles from Killybegs. Take the N56 from Donegal town to Killybegs, and then the R263 to Carrick. On arrival in Carrick turn left in the middle of the village at the Sliabh Liag Lodge. Continue along this road for a distance of 5 km to the cliffs. It’s best to leave your car in the car park and walk the few kilometres from there to the cliffs.