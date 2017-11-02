A weekend of magic in Donegal Town as 'taste time' arrives

A very warm welcome awaited everyone in Donegal town this summer at the biggest hidden gem and premier food event, A Taste of Donegal 2017.

As the festival approached its ninth birthday, A Taste of Donegal has become the must-attend food extravaganza party of the north west, rivaling the major food events on the island of Ireland.

From humble beginnings the festival now attract food lovers from all over the world to its beautiful tented village on the pier in Donegal town, situated against the backdrop of the Blue Stack Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean.

This year’s festival once again gathered together top restaurants, hotels, food and drink providers. With more than 120 exhibitors over the course of the weekend, visitors can taste and purchase some of the finest food and drink available from all over the country.

This year A Taste of Donegal also enhanced the indoor experience for exhibitors and the visiting public with a new marquee structure, supplied by Eventco and the festival's new partners, Coopers Marquees.

Over the weekend the festival featured tutored cocktail and gin masterclasses with tastings by Coole Swan and Dicey Reilly’s, along with cookery demonstrations by high-profile celebrity chefs such as Neven Maguire, Gary O’ Hanlon, Catherine Fulvio, Kevin Dundon, Brian Mc Dermott, Edward Hayden, Derry Clarke, Catherine Leyden, Gearóid Lynch, Joe Shannon, Shane Smith and Simon Delaney.

The festival also featured local celebrity chefs Anthony Armstrong, Martin Anderson, Zack Gallagher, Martin Hernandez, Maurice McGeehan, Mick McCrudden, and Kieran Duey. The cookery demonstrations were hosted by the “No Salt Chef” and RTÉ personality chef, Brian McDermott.

Light entertainment over the weekend was provided by the timeless music of Dean Martin and the Rat Pack, performed by the wonderful Adrian Cullen.

People were also guaranteed to be entertained by Marcel the “ So What Silent Mime Artist”, who is simply one of the funniest street performers in Ireland, and many many others.

This year’s weekend-long festival opened on Friday, August 25th, with MC for the evening Noel Cunningham, TV3 star and general manager of Harvey’s Point Country Hotel.

The annual Taste of Donegal festival is truly a food-lover’s dream, which showcases Donegal and the surrounding areas as a region of high quality restaurants and hotels with a vibrant and growing artisan food production family.

Over the weekend there is just so much happening, not alone in our tented village but in the general environs of our town. Take some time out to discover some of the great scenery on our doorsteps or just drop into one of the great selection of restaurants and bars where the art of conversation is still very much alive.

Wherever you go, we know that you can be assured of experiencing that warm Donegal welcome.