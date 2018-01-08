Martin Carney to officially launch the 42nd annual Donegal Sports Stars

Former Donegal and Mayo senior footballer Martin Carney will perform the formal launch of the 42nd Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel tomorrow evening (Tuesday). Ballyshannon native Carney was the Gaelic Football category winner in 1977, in only the second year of the Sports Star Awards.

He was a member of the Donegal senior football team at that time and had won two Ulster titles under the management of Brian McEniff. Martin went on to win four Connacht finals as a member of the Mayo senior football squad. In recent years Carney has become one of the country’s top GAA football analysts featuring regularly on RTE Sport at major championship games.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards launch takes place tomorrow evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 6.00.