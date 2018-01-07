Successful 5k hosted by Ardara GAA Club with over 100 taking part

Ardara GAA club hosted a fund-raising 5k today with well over 100 taking part. First home was Leuence Talcacs with Michael Regan and Martin Doherty in second and third.

Ciara Cunningham was first lady home.

FULL RESULT

Ard na Ratha 5k

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 473 Leuence Talcacs m B16 20:26,1

2. 944 Micheal Regan m SM 20:44,6

3. 945 Martin Doherty m M40 20:53,5

4. 997 Joe Boyle m M40 21:16,7

5. 982 Eoghan McNelis m B16 22:00,6

6. 986 John M Byrne m M40 22:22,0

7. 799 Mark Cassidy m SM 22:42,7

8. 946 Ciara Cunningham f SW 22:42,8

9. 888 Tomás Boyle m SM 22:42,9

10. 276 Kevin Breslin m SM 23:05,3

11. 284 Don Early m M40 23:38,0

12. 983 Ken Doherty m SM Clg Ard na Ratha 23:45,0

13. 995 Gary McNelis m SM 24:07,5

14. 441 Niall Mc Crossan m SM Ardara GAA 24:39,2

15. 289 Conor Classon m SM 24:44,2

16. 288 Jimmy O'Connell m SM 24:51,8

17. 950 Karl Joseph Molloy m B16 Ardara GAA 24:55,8

18. 996 Oisín O'Donnell m SM 25:00,9

19. 300 Siubhán Brennan f G16 25:02,4

20. 984 Kelvin Slowey m SM 25:04,9

21. 425 Declan Brennan m M40 25:07,5

22. 452 Stephen McKelvey m M40 25:22,4

23. 436 Brendan Boyle m SM 25:36,0

24. 798 Pat (Larry) Gallagher m M40 25:38,8

25. 275 Josh Malley m B16 25:50,2

26. 274 Mathew Malley m M40 25:51,7

27. 878 Teresa Sweeney f W40 25:57,9

28. 298 Cian Sweeney m B16 26:07,9

29. 999 Stephen Mc Cole m SM 26:09,5

30. 796 Molly Gallagher f G16 26:11,2

31. 994 Martin McShane m M40 26:18,2

32. 947 Michaela Murray f G16 Bruckless Road Runners 26:40,5

33. 890 Thomas Boyle m M40 26:47,9

34. 285 Eoghan Breslin m SM 27:08,4

35. 279 Peter Duddy m SM Bruckless Road Runners 27:10,1

36. 889 Kathleen Boyle f W40 27:17,3

37. 273 Alison Murray f SW Bruckless Road Runners 27:17,5

38. 993 Amanda Mc Shane f W40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:20,9

39. 462 Lucas Gallagher m B16 27:42,9

40. 297 Shane Sweeney m B16 27:52,9

41. 454 A Bowden f SW 27:53,0

42. 435 Kristen Read f SW 27:57,5

43. 427 Barry Doherty m M40 27:59,6

44. 450 Phil Byrne f W40 29:39,2

45. 795 Eileen Braddon f W40 29:49,9

46. 464 Niall Sweeney m B16 30:29,0

47. 949 Stephen Coughlan m M40 30:32,3

48. 465 Sean Sweeney m B16 30:58,0

49. 948 Charlie Bennett m B16 31:20,8

50. 943 Thomas O'Shea m B16 31:20,8

51. 991 Amie O'Shea f G16 32:11,8

52. 440 Ailbhe McCrossan f G16 32:12,2

53. 797 Jessica Gallagher f G16 32:21,3

54. 988 Eoghan Gallagher m B16 33:12,6

55. 446 Leah Gallagher f G16 33:13,7

56. 458 Orla Ryan f G16 33:14,1

57. 293 Majella Shovlin f W40 34:01,6

58. 294 Caroline Breslin f W40 34:02,3

59. 461 Bernard Gallagher m M40 34:12,5

60. 467 Anne Sweeney f W40 36:52,9

61. 466 Maebh Sweeney f G16 36:53,1

62. 296 Conor Sweeney m B16 37:02,5

63. 272 Sean Sweeney m SM 37:02,6

64. 987 Turlough Gallagher m B16 37:31,9

65. 460 Finn Gallagher m B16 37:37,0

66. 981 Leah McNelis f G16 37:47,2

67. 438 Megan McConnell f G16 38:03,2

68. 990 Leigh Gallagher f G16 Ardara GAA 39:08,9

69. 471 Keelan Gildea m B16 39:13,7

70. 942 Oran McNelis m B16 39:13,9

71. 443 Tiernan Byrne m B16 Ardara GAA 40:25,4

72. 877 Pauric Sweeney m B16 40:46,7

73. 295 Andrea Furey f G16 40:48,2

74. 448 Jade Gallagher f G16 40:48,5

75. 469 Jamie Gildea m B16 41:49,0

76. 470 Mark Boyle Gildea m B16 41:54,9

77. 885 Aimee Boyle f G16 41:57,3

78. 886 Caroline Boyle f W40 41:57,5

79. 887 Noleen McGrath f W40 42:03,5

80. 445 A Sleon f SW 42:51,8

81. 439 Erin McConnell f G16 43:31,9

82. 287 Caoimhe Early f G16 43:32,3

83. 449 Sharon Gallagher f W40 44:14,6

84. 794 Anne Connaghan f W40 44:56,9

85. 793 Eileen Hegarty f W40 44:57,5

86. 424 Aine Brennan f G16 45:01,0

87. 442 Mary Doherty f W40 Tír Chonaill AC 45:01,1

88. 426 Ruth Brennan f W40 45:01,9

89. 292 Laurence Breslin m M40 45:02,3

90. 291 Oisín Breslin m B16 46:30,5

91. 283 Alicia Breslin f G16 46:31,1

92. 456 Caroline Heekin f W40 47:44,5

93. 457 Connell Melley m M40 47:44,7

94. 433 Kailum Hough m B16 48:46,2

95. 429 Angel Friel f G16 48:46,5

96. 431 Gloria Friel f SW 48:52,3

97. 437 Vinny McConnell m M40 49:01,5

98. 434 Gerry Friel m M40 49:02,0

99. 270 Lily Brennan f G16 49:40,0

100. 271 Charlie Brennan m B16 49:40,0

101. 992 Patricia Slowey f W40 51:00,2

102. 459 Sara Gallagher f W40 51:16,6

103. 463 Isla Gallagher f G16 51:16,7

104. 278 Jackie Gallagher f M40 Clg Ard na Ratha 51:16,8

105. 282 Lorcan Breslin m B16 53:49,9

106. 444 Rose Byrne f SW 53:50,6

107. 985 Terence Slowey m M40 54:01,3

108. 451 James McBrearty m M40 54:01,4

109. 455 Siobhan McNelis f SW 54:54,2

110. 453 Anne Moy f SW 54:54,4

111. 432 Hannah Friel f G16 54:58,2

112. 428 Kate Connolly f G16 54:58,3

113. 299 Sweeney m SM 55:17,6

114. 989 Nicola Gallagher f W40 55:18,2

115. 883 Kevin Gifford m M40 57:31,9

116. 884 Sarah Gifford f W40 57:33,9

117. 791 Teresa Gallagher f W40 57:50,2

118. 792 Annabelle O'Neill f G16 57:52,3