Just one game played in Donegal Youth League on Saturday with Dunfanaghy victors in 11-goal thriller

On Saturday in the first game in 2018 in the Donegal Youth League saw an 11 goal thriller. Hat tricks from Calvin Murray and Kyle McGarvey gave Dunfanaghy Youths a 7-4 away win over Eany Celtic. The other game due to be played between Keadue Rovers and Swilly Rovers was called off.

Two midweek games take place this week. Wednesday night sees Bonagee United host Kilmacrennan Celtic while Letterkenny Rovers travel to play Gweedore United. A full program of games are also set for this Saturday.



Results

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Saturday 6 January

Eany Celtic 4-7 Dunfanaghy Youths

Keadue Rovers P-P Swilly Rovers

Fixtures

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Wednesday 10 January, Ko 7.30pm

Bonagee United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Gweedore United v Letterkenny Rovers

Saturday 13 January, Ko 2pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Eany Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United

Swilly Rovers v Dunfanaghy Youths

Fanad United v Gweedore United

Dunfanaghy on top in high scoring game at Eany

Eany Celtic 4

Dunfanaghy Youths 7

Dunfanaghy Youth moved to second in the league standings after a high scoring game on Saturday in the Donegal Youth League. Kyle McGarvey and Calvin Murray both scored hat-tricks for the visitors in a 7-4 win for the visitors.

In a highly entertaining first league game of the year, it was Eany who raced into an early lead after just 38 seconds through Daniel Meehan. The visitors soon leveled courtesy of Calvin Murray and they took the lead through Kyle McGarvey. But just before the half time interval Meehan got his second to equalize but McGarvey also got his second of the game to leave it 2-3 in favor of the visitors at half time.

Into the second half and it was the visitors who started the best and they scored their fourth thanks to a fine strike by Edward O’Reilly. Eany didn’t let their heads drop and managed to score two goals in a row from Loughlan Mulroy and Jack Byrne to tie the game at 4-4.

With just 10 minutes remaining remarkably the host scored three unanswered goals. Kyle McGarvey completed his hat trick and not to be done Murray scored the other two to also finish off with a hat trick.

A great advertisement of youth football by two attacking teams

Man of the match: Edward O’Reilly (Dunfanaghy Youths)