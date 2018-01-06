Barry Doherty to continue as manager of Donegal senior champions, Kilcar

Barry Doherty will be at the helm again in Kilcar for 2018 after agreeing to stay on at the club's AGM tonight.

Doherty took over early in 2017 after Martin McHugh stepped down, and led Kilcar to their first ever double of league and championship. The Championship win bridged a 24 year gap back to 1993.

Prior to Christmas Doherty had intimated that he was unlikely to stay on, but over the Christmas period there was much pressure on him to remain. When veterans Michael Hegarty and Conor McShane decided to play on for another year, it is felt that their decision was a deciding factor in the popular Doherty remaining also.

It is expected that the full backroom team from 2017 will also remain in place.

At the Kilcar AGM Conor Cunningham was elected Reserve Team manager.

The outgoing officer board of John Carr, Nicola Doogan and Glenda Dolan were also re-elected.