Maxi Curran back at the helm as St Eunan’s manager in Letterkenny for 2018

Maxi Curran is back in club management and back the helm once again at O’Donnell Park with St. Eunan’s.

An official announcement has not been made but the Democrat is reliably informed that one is imminent and that Curran will be announced as the boss in the next day or so.

Maxi, along with the outgoing joint management team of Eddie Brennan and Barry Meehan and one other unnamed candidate were interviewed for the position in recent days.

Brennan and Meehan had held the position for one season.

This will be the Downings clubman’s second term in charge of St Eunan’s. He previously held the position for two seasons in 2014 and 2015 winning the championship in 2014 and losing the final in 2015.

The backroom team has not been confirmed but names being linked are former St Eunan’s manager, Brendan Kilcoyne - championship winner with the club both as a player and a manager; Noel Keaveney and David O’Herlihy.

The new manager is going to be a busy man as he is also joint manager with Damian Devaney of the Donegal senior ladies team.