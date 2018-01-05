DONEGAL GOLF: All the latest news from the golf clubs around Donegal

Dunfanaghy

Dunfanaghy Golf Club's 2018 Captains Drive In was held on Saturday 30th December. A large group of spectators and fellow golfers watched as Captain Peter Sullivan and Lady Captain Janice Doherty struck the first drives of their Captain's year.

Peter and Janice's drives sailing down the middle of the first fairway signalled the start of the Captain's Drive In Scramble held this year over 14 holes. After lunch was served in the clubhouse Peter and Janice presented prizes to competition winners from earlier in the year followed by the presentation of prizes to the winners of the scramble.

Everyone at Dunfanaghy Golf Club wishes Peter and Janice a very successful year.

Open 3 Ball Better Ball Stableford - Sunday 31st December: 1st Mark McGinley (8) Loughrea; Michael Crossan (10) Killarney; Noel Duggan (22) Letterkenny 46 pts.

2nd Liam McKinley (11) Gweedore; Andrew McCallin (16) Balmoral; Gerry McClafferty (17) Gweedore 44pts BOT

CSS: N/A

Captain's Drive In - Saturday 30th December 2017

1st Conor Magee (13), Geoff Rountree (20), Amy Chambers (2), Paula McCallion (20) 44.5

2nd Nigel Doherty (12), Charles Roarty (12), James Doherty (14), Yvonne Armstrong (29) 45.3

3rd David Lapsley (9), Danny Sweeney (16), Siobhan Bogues (13), Karen McCormick (27) 45.5

CSS: N/A

Gents Open Senior Stableford, Thursday 28th December: 1st Peadar Curran (11) 39 pts; 2nd Tony McGilloway (11) 37 pts BOT; Gross: John Chambers (9) 27 pts; 3rd Dean Doherty (13) B/S 37 pts. 1st Nine: Alastair Henderson (16) B/S 20 pts; 2nd Nine: Paul Smyth (11) 19 pts. CSS: 36 pts

Open Stableford - Wednesday 27th December: 1st Paddy O'Gorman (21) L/K 41 pts; 2nd Carlos O'Reilly (12) 38 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (8) 25 pts; 3rd Mark Johnston (22) C/Rea Hills 36 pts. 1st Nine: James Doherty (14) 22 pts; 2nd Nine: Gerard McGinley (9) 18 pts. CSS: 35 pts

​Open 3 Ball Scramble Stroke, Tuesday 26th December: 1st Phelim McGeady (5) C/N, Sean Gallchoir (9) C/N, Phillip McGeady (11) C/N 56.8

2nd Roger Green Sen. (12), Roger Green Jun. (17), Kevin Ward (19) 59

Ladies Results:

18 Hole Stableford, Tuesday 26th December: 1st Valerie Vaughan (21) N/S 36 pts; 2nd Margaret Witherow (13) 32 pts; 3rd Mary Lafferty (22) 31 pts. CSS: 34 pts

18 Hole Stableford, Tuesday 19th December: 1st Kathleen McGowan (18) B/S 40 pts; 2nd Marion O'Sullivan (10) L/K 36 pts; 3rd Eilish Walsh (28) L/K 34 pts. 1st Nine: Caitlin Hegarty (19) 18 pts; 2nd Nine: Eileen Reilly (17) B/S 20 pts. Twos: Kathleen McGowan 17th

North West

Open Tuesday Meal Deal, 19th December: 1st Michael Kelly (12) 39pts; 2nd Daniel McAteer (12) 35pts b.o.t; 3rd Eugene Ferry (17) 35pts b.o.t. C.S.S 69

Thursday Society, 21st December: 1st Paddy McCourt (15) 33pts; 2nd Joe McGinley (19) 32pts; 3rd Marcus Roulston (15) 31pts

Open Meal Deal, Saturday 23rd December: 1st Gary Coughlan (14) 37pts; 2nd Donal Begley (13) 34pts; 3rd Sean Carroll (20) 32pts b.o.t. C.S.S

Boxing Day Rumble 26th December:

Kevin O'Donnell, Leo McGowan, Trevor Henderson and Joe Rahim celebrated Christmas in style by winning the four man team Rumble on St.Stephen's Day. The lads combined to produce an unmatched 89 points and a comfortable three shot win over the chasing pack. Gerry Deeney, Colin Barlow, Brendan McDaid and Damien Reilly carded 86 points for 2nd while Philip Doherty led the team of Eunan O'Boyle, Rory McLaughlin and Liam Barrett to 3rd place with 83 points.

The Club would like to wish all the Members and Guests of Lisfannon a very happy new year and look forward to seeing you all at the North West throughout the year.

Cruit

The outgoing Captain and his partner Brendan Boyle took 1st and 2nd in Club Competition with 35pts and 34pts.

In process they beat Joseph Gillespie and Denis Bonner in quarter-final of our Autumn League. It was a battle all the way with a real tough day and weather played a big part in outcome.

The last quarter-final is yet to be decided with four lads giving up after 9 holes due to weather.

We are all ready for our final Draw in this years 100 Club Draw so make sure your up to date. A big thank you to all who supported it and hopefully we will have new one up and running in March. It’s a vital part of our fundraising and very important to the Club.

Good golf to everybody in 2018 and a good start this week in our competition; Happy New Year.

Ballyliffin

31.12.2017 Confined: 1st John Doherty W (26) 40 pts; 2nd John McGeoghegan (21) 39 pts.; 3rd Liam Barron (14) 38 pts. N/Q

30.12.2017 Sat Open: 1st Daniel G McGonagle (22) 32 pts.; 2nd Drew McIvor (23) 31 pts.; 3rd Andrew Liam Norby (4) 29 pts.

27.12.2017 Ladies & Gents Open: 1st Damien McCusker (-1) 35 pts.; 2nd Aidan Doherty H (22) 35 pts. CSS N/Q

26.12.2017 St Stephen’s Day Open: 1st Darragh McLauglin (15) 42 pts; 2nd Jayson McIntyre (2) 37 pts.; Gross Jason McLaughlin (3) 30 pts.; 3rd Rhee Postrero (15) 36 pts. CSS N/Q

23.12.2017 Sat Open: 1st Rhee Postrero (15) 41 pts.; 2nd John Doherty W (26) 37 pts.; 3rd James Mackay (4) 37 pts. CSS N/Q

Forthcoming Fixtures: Friday 5 Jan 2018 Ladies & Gents Open on Glashedy.

Saturday 6 Jan 2018 Open Singles on The Old Links

Sunday 7 Jan 2018 Different Class Menswear Winter League on both courses.

M/T/W 28. 29 & 30 May 2018 Donegal Links Classic – limited spaces.

W/T/F 17, 18 & 19 October 2018 Great North Links Challenge – Book early to avoid disappointment.

Portsalon

Saturday 6th January there is an open gents stableford competition. On Sunday 7th it’s a members competition. On Wednesday 10th it’s a gents open competition. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at portsalongolfclub.com

The first outing of the Mulroy Links will take place at Portsalon on Saturday 13th January.

The Portsalon Captain’s Drive In will be held on Sunday 21st January.In order to make the draw from the drive in ,members are asked to record their name on the sheet provided in the clubhouse.

Results

Results from over the Christmas period: On St Stephen's Day there was a Gents Open and the winner was Eamon McConigley (12) - 40 pts runner-up: David Deeney (13) - 38 pts BOT Gross: Eamonn McDermott (6) - 32 gross pts Third: Mark Howard (10) - 35 pts BOT. The CSS: 34 pts (reduction only).

On Wednesday 27th December the winner of the gents Shaun Shields (15) - 34 pts Runner-up: Mark Connolly (24, Gracehill) - 33 pts Gross: Johnny Shields (5) - 26 gross pts Third: Donal Callaghan Snr (14) - 32 pts The CSS was 70 (reduction only)

On Thursday 28th December it was an Open Scramble and the winners were T. Griffin, R. Griffin, E. Bradley, F. McCaughan with 53 5/8 2nd D. McMenamin, B. McGrath, B. Margey, R. Curren 56 5/8 (BOT) 3rd A. McGrellis, M. McGrellis, D. McGrellis, S. O'Neill 56 5/8

On Saturday 30th December it was 4BBB any combination and the winners were Claire McGonagle (5) & Stephen Connolly (6) - 45 pts Runners-up: Cathal Toland (13) & Martin Shields (19) - 44 pts.

On Sunday 31st December it was a members competition and the winner was Dennis Sweeney (18) - 41 pts Runner-up: Shaun Strain (12) - 37 pts Gross: John G McBride (1) - 31 gross pts. The CSS was 37 pts,

Rosapenna

The gents singles stableford on Sunday the 31st was won by Seimi McBride (18) with 33pts, the runner up was Mick Gallagher Jnr (3) with 32pts bot. Two's - Joe McHugh with €26.00. All upcoming club competitions will be played over the Sandy Hills Links from the side of the fairways.

The latest Winter Scramble took place on Saturday the 30th of December over both championship links with the results as follows -

Old Tom Morris Links

1st Noel Gallagher, C Doherty, M Doherty & C Malone with 57 7/8 nett.

2nd Raymond Doody, Tony McGirr, R McGee & C Teague with 59 1/8 nett.

3rd Kevin McCrystal, Mickey Treanor, C Fisher & R Scott with 59 3/8 nett.

4th Conor McElhinney, E McGrellis, C O'Kane & R O'Reilly with 59 5/8 nett.

5th J McNulty, Chris Breen, M McNulty & Brid McMenamin with 59 3/4 nett.

6th Mark Reilly, Ann Glancy, R Reilly & E Reilly with 60 nett.

Sandy Hills Links

1st Davy McLaughlin, O McGettigan, J Harley & M McGettigan with 57 nett.

2nd M Bradley, S Loughrey, D McBride & J Cavanagh with 57 1/4 nett.

3rd M Gallagher, R Gallagher, G Toye & C McBride with 58 7/8 nett.

4th M Houston, A Lecky, E Haywood & B Wallace with 59 nett.

5th M O'Donnell, P O'Donnell, A Sweeney & D McCullagh with 59.5 nett.

6th A Taylor, C Long, J McIntyre & J Kilgore with 60 1/8 nett.

Our next Winter Scramble takes place on Saturday the 13rd of January over the Sandy Hills Links with a 10.30am shotgun start. Contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on00353 (0)74 915 5000 or you can now enter online via website.

Up coming competitions/events -

January (Sandy Hills Links)

Sunday 7th - Club competition

Saturday 13th - Winter Scramble Series

Bundoran Ladies

The annual Christmas Crackers competition was held in fine weather, followed by the presentation of prizes and a festive Christmas event in the clubhouse with prizes for everyone. Sorcha Begley, the Lady Captain, welcomed all to the event and thanked all who had helped with the preparations. She also thanked the greens staff for having the course in great condition, the clubhouse staff and David and Adam for all their help. Margaret O’Doherty prepared her mulled wine as usual and it went down very well.

Results of Christmas Crackers: 1st Nadine Ivers 19 points 2nd Sorcha Begley 17 points (b.o.t.) 3rd Kathleen McDaid 17 points 4th Kathleen O’Neill 17 points 5th Cailin McInerney 17 points.

Congratulations to Fran Murphy 33 points who won the Christmas Hamper competition on a break of tie from Josephine McGurran, Nadine Ivers 32 points was 3rd and Deirdre Mulligan 31 points was 4th. The Lady Captain wished all golfers a Happy New Year and good golfing in 2018.

Letterkenny

Hoping everybody had a Happy Christmas and a joyful New Year. Well the golfing season starts again, the evenings are beginning to be noticeably longer. Letterkenny Golf Club has a number of initiatives to help new beginners to play golf. The Program GET INTO GOLF offers a competitive price to those who want to try out golf as a possible past time. Golf Clubs are provided by the Club (if required) Golf Lessons are arranged with the resident Professional Seamus McMonagle and seasoned members of the Golf Club accompany new beginners on the course.

For those who have played golf in the past and are considering taking it up again Gerry Sullivan runs a very popular 13 hole competition on Monday evenings for high handicappers. It gives new members an opportunity to get to know other members with similar golf handicaps in the club. The online booking is also an excellent way of booking your golf times .

Letterkenny Golf Course is in a prime location just a mile outside the town for people who live in Letterkenny area and outside. The convenience of strolling down and playing a few holes with little or no cost regarding money or time does not go unnoticed.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Paddy Carr was certainly the star of the show at our 60th Anniversary celebrations of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club. Sixty years on and Paddy along with Paddy Murphy who couldn't attend on the night, both received a Certificate of Honour for their lifetime of dedication to the Club and both being founder members, from our President John, captain Bernard and Lady Captain Kaye.

Paddy also talked about his deep love for the club and about the hard work done in the early days and in particular the hard work done by Tom Shannaghan.

"A Golf Club is not about individuals, it's about the club itself and everyone must put their differences behind them and move forward for the good of the Club".

Paddy received a standing ovation and we deserved.

All at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club would like wish both the very best in the future.

I think the members couldn't agree more with you Paddy and the time is now.

Music was provided on the night by Alfie Scott and food by Fairways restaurant.

Golfer of Year: What can we say about this young man Ryan Griffin. Started playing golf number of years ago with his father, fell in love with the game and gradually became No 1, not gradually; rapidly became better and better and better so much so that he soon outshone his father whom himself was an accomplished golfer.

This young man put in hours and hours of dedication and hard work to the game.

Indeed he was instrumental in our Fred Daly team this year which he comes across as a good leader to the younger lads in the panel.

This young man began the year playing of a handicap of 8 and has now dropped 5 strokes to 3.