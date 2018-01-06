READ THE REID: Great to be back in action on playing fields with Donegal

The new GAA season is up and running with pre-season competitions taking place countrywide. I’m presuming that Donegal beat Queen’s last evening because at the time of writing (Tuesday) I’d need to be ‘Mystic Meg’ to foretell the result. Anyway, it’s a relief for players and management to eventually get some serious competitive games under their belts. With the National League only weeks away, there’s little time for settling in so teams will have to hit the ground running by the end of January.

Donegal have a really difficult campaign with a long trip to Kerry on January 28th. I understand that there’s a lot of disquiet in the Kingdom after their failure to reach the All-Ireland final. They feel that they are the only team in the country capable of beating Dublin in this year’s championship. Kerry historically, do not put much emphasis on the National League. That said, Donegal will struggle to get a result against a defiant Kerry outfit.

Our next game is a home fixture against Galway, the team that hammered us in the All-Ireland series last season. It is a game that will go down as one of the worst Donegal performances ever. I was part of quite a few poor Donegal performances as a player and this game rates among them in modern times. We fell apart and crumbled. We made Galway look a great team but we knew that they were an average outfit with some blossoming talent. They exited meekly to Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Galway did beat Mayo in the Connacht Championship but again faltered against Roscommon in the final. Donegal should beat Galway and collect two points in Letterkenny.

The following weekend, Donegal will play the All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park. This can be an intimidating place especially when Dublin are the best team in the country. Still, Donegal will have to be optimistic heading for headquarters given that Dublin do not normally field full strength teams in the National League. I suppose it all depends how previous results go for them. Irrespective of the outcome of this game, Donegal will gain invaluable experience from playing in Croke Park.

Dublin’s neighbours Kildare come to Ballyshannon two weeks later for Donegal’s fourth game in the league. Kildare were promoted last year along with Galway so one would have to expect that Donegal will get full points here. I don’t rate Kildare in the slightest. I never did in years gone by either. They blow hot and cold, more cold than hot mind you. I have friends from Kildare and they are very nice. Maybe that’s their team’s problem; too nice.

Tyrone host Donegal in Omagh in the next round which hopefully proves a fiery affair. I feel that Donegal lost some of that steel and edge last season but, there’s nothing like a local derby to reignite the flame. Tyrone gave Donegal a bad beating in last season’s Ulster championship. The National League is the place to lay down markers for the championship.

At this stage of the League, we will know much more about both Donegal’s and Tyrone’s form. Both teams will be eager to maintain Division 1 status and this game could prove crucial. My last memory of Tyrone was their capitulation to Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. Tyrone never came out of the blocks and persisted in playing a very defensive game. I expect a close affair and Donegal could get both points here.

On St. Patrick’s weekend we head to Clones to play Monaghan. We know that Monaghan always put it up to Donegal and have won many of our recent encounters. They aren’t the force that they used to be though and are going through a transition too. This will the penultimate game of the league series when teams will be scrapping for points. If we are to come away with a victory we will certainly be made work for it. Monaghan will be very disappointed with their championship campaign last season and will be desperate to redeem themselves. Again, I feel that Donegal can capitalise on Monaghan’s weaknesses and get a result. I believe that Donegal will need to win here since Monaghan will be perceived as one of the weaker teams.

At the end of March, beaten All-Ireland finalists and the unluckiest team in the country, Mayo travel to Ballybofey for the last of seven league games. This should be a great contest. Spring will be in the air then and I’m sure that Mayo will be keen to reach another All-Ireland final. Championship fayre will not be far away and Donegal too will have one eye on the Ulster championship. Donegal will have to make use of their home advantage for this encounter because our continued participation could all hinge on this game.

As supporters we should not expect too much from Donegal this season. Declan Bonner is rebuilding not only a squad but trying to instil that lost confidence and belief that our players had. Many factors contributed to our downfall last year, the most evident was the loss of many players to retirement. There is so much to hope for and look forward to in 2018. Personally, I wouldn’t be too concerned about the league. I would like to see new fresh talent being exposed to inter-county football in readiness for the championship in the summers ahead.

Let’s keep the faith!