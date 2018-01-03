Ollie Horgan make another signing as striker Jessie Deevers declares for Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Jessie Deevers, a former Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy player who was on the books of Galway Utd last season.

The 19-year-old attacker, a native of Ballina, moved from Mayo junior club Manulla FC in July 2013 to Wolves. Deevers was at Mollineaux for two years and actually played alongside Ibrahim Keita who was with Harps last season.

Jessie then signed for Galway Utd ahead of the 2016 Premier Division campaign. He made his debut as a substitute in an EA Cup game against Limerick FC in early May and his first league game came later that month against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds. Deevers left Galway in July and returned for a spell in the Mayo Junior League with Manulla.

“We have been interested in singing Jesse for a while and it’s good now to have the deal finalized with pre-season training starting. He’s a young lad who has a quite an amount of experience already having been over at Wolves for a couple of years. He’s played in the U19 National League and senior for Galway in the Premier Division so hopefully Jessie will be a good asset to us here at Harps. He’s a talented attacker so this is a great opportunity for him to progress his football career” said Harps boss Ollie Horgan.