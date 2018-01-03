Donegal have it all their own way in opening game of Dr. McKenna Cup against Queen's

Donegal and Declan Bonner got off to the perfect start in the Dr. McKenna Cup with a comprehensive victory over Queen's

Donegal 2-15

Queen's 0-6

Donegal had one player making his debut, Nathan Mullins (son of former Dublin All-Ireland winner Brian Mullins, while a minute's silence was observed before the start for the late Jack Hannigan.

Donegal got their Dr. McKenna Cup off to a good start in the opening half to lead 2-5 to 0-2 at the break. Indeed, they led 1-5 to no score after 16 minutes.

Michael Langan was the star of the opening quarter, hitting 1-4. He hit three frees and one from play and then finished the first goal on 16 minutes after Niall O'Donnell's effort was parried by the Queen's 'keeper.

Queen's got on the scoreboard on 31 minutes and added a second two minutes later, both from frees from Tiernan Rushe and Conor Martin, but Donegal finished the half well with a Hughie McFadden lofted effort dropping short. It was allowed to hop and Donegal newcomer Nathan Mullins was in to fist to the net.

Jamie Brennan was also denied a goal for Donegal on 32 minutes with 'keeper Callum Mullan Young making a great save.

Jamie Brennan after 20 seconds and Michael Langan added to the Donegal score. Emmett Bradley pointed for Queen's but Jamie Brennan fisted another on 44 minutes.

Cian Mulligan, just on the field, lofted a great score a minute later and then added his second on 50 minutes.

Ciaran McGinley blazed over from close range while Michael Langan palmed wide after a great run from the lively Cian Mulligan.

Caolan McGonagle also got on the scoreboard as Donegal led 2-13 to 0-3 with nine minutes left.

Darach Jigger O'Connor added another point and Cian Mulligan struck a post on 68 minutes as the press box decided that Michael Langan was man of the match, an unanimous decision.

Tiarnan Rushe and Emmet Bradley had late consolation points for Queen's.

In added time Shea Heffron was shown black for hauling down Michael Langan. He had a yellow in the first half and then shown red.

SCORERS - Donegal: Michael Langan 1-6,4f; Nathan Mullins 1-0; Cian Mulligan, Jamie Brennan 0-2 each; Hugh McFadden, Ciaran McGinley, Caolan McGonagle, Darach O'Connor, Caolan Ward 0-1 each.

Queen's: Emmett Bradley 0-3,1f; Tiernan Rushe 0-1,2f; Conor Martin (f) 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Peter Boyle; Paul Brennan, Eamonn Doherty, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Tony McClenaghan, Caolan Ward, Martin O'Reilly; Hugh McFadden, Nathan Mullins; Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan, Michael Carroll; Niall O'Donnell, Stephen McBrearty, Jamie Brennan.

Subs., Ciaran McGinley for Carroll ht; Cian Mulligan for O'Donnell 41; ; Kevin McBrearty for Mullins 45; Daire O Baoill for McClenaghan and Darach O'Connor for McBrearty, both 52; Peadar Mogan for McFadden 60

QUEEN'S: Callum Mullan Young; Niall Keenan, Aidan Rushe, Ross Finn; Niall Scullion, James McMahon, Conor Murphy; Shea Heffron, Emmet Bradley; Callum O'Neill, Conor Martin, Cathal Donaghy; Tiarnan Rushe, Jack Dowling, Lorcan Connor.

Subs., Eamon Fyfe for Connor 13; Patrick O'Connor for Dowling; Emmett Deane for Finn, both 41; Oisin Leenehan for C Martin 45; Ciaran Harney for Donaghy and Eddie Mallon for Rushe, both 52;

REFEREE: James Lewis (Fermanagh)