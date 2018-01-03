DDONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

URRIS

Have you got got your name in the draw yet for our new monthly 50/50 draw? Tickets are now on sale, limited to 200 members at €20 a month for 12 months or €200 paid up front.

The prizes are 1st Prize: €1,000; 2nd Prize: €500, plus 5 prizes of €100.

Tickets can be purchased from John Farren ( 0860563003), Brian Doherty (0877726589)) , Colin Davis ( 0868356622 /Square Bar), Mickey Grant or any committee member. First draw takes place in February 2018.

December Club Iorras winners were: €100-Neil O'Donnell, Crossconnell; €100-Darragh Doherty, Letter; €100-Edward McLaughlin, Tullagh; €50-Patsy and Mary Devlin, Annaugh; €50-Daniel Friel, Boston; €50-Grace and David Hession, Roxtown; €50-Gerard Friel, Dunaff.

As this was our last Club Iorras draw before our new Club Iorras monthly 50 /50 draw starts in February it would be amiss not to thank all our loyal members who have supported this monthly club Iorras draw for several years.

The Match ‘n’ Win for Thursday,December 28th: No jackpot winner: Numbers Drawn: 7, 10, 22 and

23. The winners were; Gary Doherty (Felix), Ardagh;Elaine Harkin, Gaddyduff;Kathleen Doherty, Cloontagh; DT Taxis, Gaddyduff;Myra Harkin, Glebe. The jackpot is now €4,580.

Thanks to all who came along and supported our Duck Race on St Stephen's Day,at Binnion Bridge. The winners were; 1st Duck home: Rachel Doherty; 2nd Duck back: David Hession; 3rd Duck back:Dakota Reidy; Last Duck home: Caroline Doherty (Felix)

Correct guess for duration of race: Aisling Doherty (Ranty).

Finally, on behalf of the club a massive thanks to Alan Friel, Michael Doherty (Scotchie) and Adrian Doherty for organising and running this event year in and year out for the club.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 13, 16,19. The €50 winners were Robert O'Doherty, Bundoran; Richard Scott, Ballyshannon; Micheal Goodwin, Bundoran.This weeks jackpot will be €7350.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale.The top prize is a new car with many more excellent prizes on offer.Tickets cost €10 euro and all monies raised by the sale of these tickets goes directly to the local club.

Anyone wishing to get matters included in the club notes could they please email them to the club PRO by Sunday night to buscarr69@gmail.com.

ST MICHAEL'S

The club held a very successful annual dinner dance in the Shandon Hotel in Dunfanaghy on Thursday. As well as handing out the yearly club awards the club also honoured the members of the 1967 county juvenile championship winning team and members of the victorious 1992 junior team that won the junior championship. The club also inducted Brian McGinley, Andy Hanlon and Danny Langan into the Clubs Hall of Fame.

The special guest and mc was Charlie Collins and the other speaker on the night was club chairman Neil McGinley.

The club award winners were: young reserve player of the year;Aidan McFadden; reserve player of the year Brandan McColgan; senior young player of the year;Hugh O’Donnell; senior player of the year;Oisin Langan. Margaret Ann O’Reilly presented Colin McFadden with an award for representing the club at minor level with Donegal in 2017 and Seamus Sweeney then presented Michael Langan with his award for being a part of the successful Donegal Under 21 team in 2017.

The 1967 juvenile championship winners honoured on the night were; Danny Lafferty, Connie Doherty, Henry Shannon, John Sterritt, Shaun Ferriter who accepted on behalf of his brother Morgan, Francis Brennan, Charlie McLaughlin, Tommy Doherty and Liam Ferry.

The team of 1967 was managed by the late Mickey ‘Handsome’ McFadden, Master Eamon Cannon RIP and Hugh Dunlop RIP and the team that played in the final was as follows: Brian McHugh; Danny Lafferty, Connie Doherty, Manus Greer; Hugo Devine, Charlie McFadden, Joe Hunter; Kevin Dunlop, Henry Shannon; Seamus Cannon, John Sterritt, PJ McFadden; Morgan Ferriter, Francis Brennan. Subs: Charlie McLaughlin, Tommy Doherty, Liam Ferry and Danny McLaughlin who had played in all the games up to the final before being injured.

There was no jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 3,4,9,15,18,19. The match 5 winners were Hugh McCarry Kildarragh, Pauline Mullen Portnablagh and Pat Walsh Creesloughbeg. This week’s jackpot will also be €5200.

A lotto plus draw took place at the Club’s Dinner Dance and the numbers drawn were: 3,4,8,14,17,19. The Match 5 Winners were Mark Langan Creeslough and John Sterritt Ramelton who won €25 each.

The Club extends deepest sympathy to the Doak Family Ards Creeslough on the death of their mother and grandmother Bridie Doak, nee Brogan, 50 Bell Street, Whitecrook, Clydebank, and formerly Drumoghill, Manorcunningham recently.

KILLYBEGS

Thanks to everyone who attended our successful night on the red carpet on new years eve. The award winners were: reserve player of the year, Mark Finnerty; senior player of the year; Daniel Breslin; junior ladies player of the year; Susanne White; senior ladies player of the year; Claire Boyle; clubperson of the year Brenda Foy.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 1,17,24,27. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €3,050. There were two match 3 winners, Frank Gallagher, Carricknamohill, Imelda McGuinness, Marine Drive.

Season tickets are now available to purchase online at gaa.ie/seasonticket.

CLOUGHANEELY

On behalf of all at the club we would like to wish all our players, members, volunteers and supporters a very happy New Year. Wishing everyone the very best for 2018! Blian Ùr Faoi mhaise do na baill uilig sa bhaile agus as baile.

The minor board agm takes place this Sunday ,7th of January, in clubhouse at 5 pm.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4,6,8,9,16,18. We had no jackpot winner. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to Ciara McVicar, Ballyconnell, who won the €100.

This week's jackpot is €3,750. The winners of our Christmas draw on the night were €100- Eoin Curran, Derryconnor: €50 Sarah Ann Ferry (Murroe) and Madge McGee (Dunmore). Season tickets are now on sale.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh would like to wish all our players, mentors, administrators and members the very best for a successful, prosperous and happy 2018.

Aodh Ruadh's three playing fields are now closed for vertidraining, re-sodding and other maintenance works. No bookings are being taken until further notice. The position regarding pitch access will be reviewed during February.

With inter-county football returning this week don't forget to get your entry in for Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurlers' Last One Standing competition. Contact John Rooney on 086-2587793 for any information.

The annual club awards dinner dance is on Saturday 20th January in Dorrian's Hotel.

Many thanks to all who took part in whatever capacity in our annual Kickabout for Colman on 28th December. The weather was good and plenty of craic was had as Aodh Ruadh came out to help raise funds for Donegal Bay Cardiac First Responders. The showpiece clash of the 1992 Ulster Club Minor Champions and the Aodh Ruadh All-Stars finished honours even and the prestigious Colman Kerr trophy was raised jointly by captains John Muldoon and Seamus Kane with Colman's brother, Gerard Kerr, making the presentation. We would like to thank the Donagher and Kerr families for providing refreshments on the day and thanks to our match referee Shane Toolan.

Many thanks to everyone who attended the Big Bad Interactive Fun Quiz in Dicey's over Christmas.

Congratulations to Barry Ward's team who were overall winners on the night. Also many thanks to our Master of Ceremonies Shane Toolan, Niall McKee who provided IT support and John Hughes who set the questions.

Sales of National Club Draw tickets are nearing an end and those with returns are asked to make them to Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson at their earliest convenience.

Season ticket pricing for 2018 has been confirmed by Croke Park.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,000. The winning numbers drawn were 3,5,6,7,10 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to Andrea Rogers, Coolcholly; Martin Patterson, Ernedale Heights; Mary B Kerrigan, 41 Tirconaill St; Cailin McInerney and John McIntyre, Abbeylands.

This weekend's draw is in Owen Roes with a jackpot of €6,100 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

MacCumhaill's

Senior AGM: The Annual General Meeting of CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills will be held on Monday the 15th of January 2018 at 8.00pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations for Officers and Motions should be forwarded to: Alan Martin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, Co Donegal or secretary.seanmccools.donegal@gaa.ie by Monday the 8th of January. The nomination forms can be found on www.seanmaccumhaill.com/downloads or by contacting the club secretary.

Bingo: The Bingo will take place in the Villa Rose Hotel on the 7th of January 2018 with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less. There are spot prizes on the night. All are very welcome.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 7, 21, 27 and 28. There was no match 3 so 3 names pulled out: Catriona Martin, Tircallan, Stanley Raitt, Stranorlar and Seamus Cannon, Trusk Road who receive €30 each. Next week’s jackpot is €5,200 and John Lillis team is selling.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €3700 in week 25 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 1st January 2018. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Kevin Mitchell Drimark & Michael Feeney Gortloskey. The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 18, & 20 Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Tuesday 8th January 2018.

Club Lotto: Renew Subscriptions, the club would ask all persons that are members of our lotto to pay annual subscription to sellers of to treasurer Paul Timoney 0872791305. New members are welcome with quarterly and half yearly subscription.

Ladies training times - Seniors Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 -9: Minors Thursdays 8 -9.

Hurling: U8/U10 Indoor Hurling and Camogie starting Friday, 10th November in Bosco Centre 6.30-7.30pm. No football boots - wear runners, bring water/€2. Helmets and hurls provided. Any queries contact Laurence Doherty 0877532705

The u8, u10 & u12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers. You can contact Laurence u8 at 0877532705, Fergal u10 at 087344598 and Lorcan u12 at 0871354564

Willing to Help: We have been given a small amount of funding for coaching, so, if you have a few spare hours and are interested in coaching Camogie in National Schools in the South Donegal area, please contact Shirley Doherty 0873140486 or Laurence Doherty 0877532705 to discuss.