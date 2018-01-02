Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher agrees new deal with Finn Harps

There's good news for Finn Harps fans tonight with confirmation that goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher has agreed a new deal to stay at the club ahead of the new season.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan said the decision of the 25-year-old to agree terms is hugely positive as he continues the work of building a squad for what is expected to be a hugely competitive League of Ireland First Division campaign.

Gallagher made his 200th appearance for Harps in the Premier Division game against Bohemians in Ballybofey back in July. Only Gerry Murray has made more appearances as goalkeeper for Harps.



“To have a player of Ciaran’s calibre re-signing just demonstrates the desire he has to continue to play his part with Finn Harps even though we are going to be in the First Division this season. He has been a key player for me over the past three seasons and will be hugely influential with his experience for us for the season ahead” Horgan said.

It's now almost nine years since Gallagher made his debut for Harps when he came on as a second-half substitute for the injured Gavin Cullen in the 1-0 defeat against Sporting Fingal at the Morton Stadium in April 2009, just two days after his 17th birthday.

The Raphoe man signed for Roddy Collins at Derry City in the pre-season of 2014 but only made three appearances before rejoining Finn Harps at the end of that year. He kept 17 clean sheets as Finn Harps were promoted to the Premier Division after overcoming UCD and Limerick in the play-offs.



