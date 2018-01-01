Seamus Coleman's return to action not imminent according to Sam Allardyce

Donegal, Ireland and Everton fans who want to see Seamus Coleman back in action had their hopes dampened last week with new Everton manager Sam Allardyce confirming that Coleman is still "way off" a return to first team action.

The Ireland captain suffered a broken leg after a horrendous challenge from Neil Taylor in a World Cup qualifier back in March.

Coleman has been pictured doing some light training in recent weeks and there had been rumours of a return in early January.

Speaking to the club website, Allardyce revealed he was eager to get Coleman back on the pitch, but ended hopes of an imminent return.

“Seamus Coleman is still a way off. That’s one we would like to get back.”

Allardyce went on to explain how much Everton are missing Coleman. “His contribution over the last couple of years has been five or six goals. That’s massive for a full-back.”