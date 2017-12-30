Letterkenny Rovers v Eany Celtic - match postponed

Saturday's Donegal Youth League match between Letterkenny Rovers and Eany Celtic has been called off.

Snowfalls and freezing conditions around the county have left some roads in Donegal in a dangerous condition this morning and therefore the Youth League has decided to postpone today's fixture for safety reasons.

This was the final fixture in the league in 2017.

A full programme of matches are scheduled for next weekend. The Donegal League and the Ulster Senior League will also resume next weekend, January 6th and 7th.