Deep sadness at death of Jack Hannigan (104)

The funeral will take place in Stranorlar on Sunday of Jack Hannigan whose death has been met with great sadness among all who knew him.

Jack, who celebrated his 104th birthday in October, was a much loved and highly respected figure within Donegal GAA.

A member of the Sean MacCumhaill’s club, most GAA followers, players and coaches, will know Jack as the steward who was always on duty at the tunnel area at MacCumhaill Park on match-day.

Jack, form Main Street, Stranorlar, died in Letterkenny University Hospital.

His remains will repose at his home on Friday from 4pm until rosary at 10pm , and on Saturday, from 11am until rosary at 10pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.40am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.