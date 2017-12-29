Donegal mourns death of well-known GAA official Jack Hannigan

Donegal GAA and the people of the Finn Valley are sad this morning on hearing the news of the death of one of the county’s oldest citizens.

Jack Hannigan from Stranorlar, who was 104, passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday evening.

The deceased, from an old and well respected Stranorlar family, was a lorry driver all his life. But he was best known to Gaelic footballers/hurlers and officials from all over Ireland as the steward that manned the tunnel entry to Sean MacCumhaill Park, a job he held for well over 50 years.

He played football as a young man alongside Sean MacCumhaill, whom MacCumhaill Park is named after.

In recent years he was honoured by both the Donegal Co Board and the Ulster Council.

The late Jack Hannigan is due to be waked at his home on Main Street, Stranorlar from 4 pm this evening (Friday) and again tomorrow.

He will be laid to rest in Stranorlar Cemetery following 11 am Requiem mass at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Sunday morning.