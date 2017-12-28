Donegal trio of Murphy, McGee and McGlynn to miss first half of National Football League

Donegal are going to be without three key players - Michael Murphy, Frank McGlynn and Neil McGee - for the first half of the Allianz National Football League, which gets underway at the end of next month.

They will miss Donegal’s opening three games at least as they are all recovering from injury and are only doing gym work at the present.

All three are expected to return to full training next week but will not have enough work done in time for the start of the Allianz League.

The league begins with an away tie against Kerry in Killarney on Sunday, January 28th.

“It was always going to be the case where the three boys were going to miss the start of the league,” said Donegal manager Declan Bonner, who has his side back in training this week in preparation for the start of the new season.

The 2018 season begins with the Dr McKenna Cup and a home game against Queen’s University, Belfast, next Wednesday night, January 3rd, in Ballybofey.

“They (Murphy, McGee and McGlynn) are all back in training and working on strength and conditioning in the gym for a number of weeks. But they have done no pitch work yet but are due back on the pitch next week and simply they won’t have enough pitch work done for start of the league.

“We will monitor them closely over the next few weeks and it is hard to say when they will be fit to play. But I think you can rule out the first three games at least.”

Donegal’s first three games are away to Kerry, home to Galway and away to All-Ireland champions, Dublin. In all Donegal have four away games and three at home.

Ulster champions, Tyrone and Monaghan are the other away games while the home games are Galway, Kildare and Mayo.

“We want to win every game. We want to do well in the league and stay up. But the championship is the bigger picture and all our concentration and focus is May 13th in Ballybofey against Cavan in the championship.

“That is our big day and we want to be ready for it and have everybody 100% and that is why we will not play the boys until they are fully fit and good to go.

“That is where we are at and where we want to be for the Cavan challenge.”

Meanwhile, Declan Bonner also revealed that Leo McLoone is in a race against the clock to be fit in time for the opening league game against Kerry.

McLoone opted out last season, but is back in the fold again and has a number of weeks’ training on the pitch under his belt.

“Leo is making good progress. He had a problem and he got it sorted and is close to being ready for the start of the league.

“But with the league starting a week earlier this year, the first game may come a week or two soon for Leo.”

Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn are big players for Donegal and with Paddy McGrath already out of the reckoning until March, Donegal will be very experimental for the first half of the league at least.