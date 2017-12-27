New club managers appointed in Donegal Town and Dunkineely for 2018

Four Masters and Naomh Ultan have filled their vacant senior manager positions in recent days.

Four Masters, who were relegated from Division One at the end of last season, have turned to a Kilcar man to resurrect their fortunes in 2018.

Former Kilcar player, Kevin Lyons, is the new man calling the shots at Tir Chonaill Park.

He was appointed last week and is in the process of putting a management team from within the club in place.

The full management lineup is expected to be completed in the next week or so.

This was confirmed by Four Masters club secretary Deirdre Dillon.

Meanwhile, former Four Masters and Donegal player, Luke Keaney, replaces Lyons as manager of Naomh Ultan.

The 25 year-old, who had his playing career cut short due to injury, had helped out with Four Masters in the closing stages of last season following the departure of Kevin ‘Cookie’ Gallagher.

But this is the former Donegal U-16, minor and U-21 player’s first venture in club senior management on his own. Keaney also had a number of outings with the Donegal seniors under Jim McGuinness until he emigrated to the US due to work commitments.

His playing career was ended following surgery on both his hips.

Kevin Lyons had done one season in charge at Naomh Ultan, who will once again play in Division Three of the Donegal All-County Football League.