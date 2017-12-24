Keadue Rovers win at Gweedore Utd in Youth League

Keadue Rovers defeated Gweedore United on Thursday night in the last game before the Donegal Youth League's break over the festive season. The Rosses men won 4-2 in an entertaining game under the lights at Carrickboyle.

The league wishes all players ,managers, clubs and supporters a happy Christmas and peaceful new year. Weather permitting the league hopes to get underway again in mid January.

FESTIVE CHEER FOR ROVERS

Gweedore United . . . 2

Keadue Rovers . . . 4

Keadue Rovers got the better of their local rivals Gweedore Utd in ‪Thursday night‬’s league game played at Carrickboyle. It was Gweedore United who were the better team from the start, more controlled in possession and working a few openings and half chances.

They deservedly took the lead on the fifteen minute mark when Patrick “Dixie” Ferry slotted home. After that period it became a bit more scrappy and by the half hour Keadue had begun to get more possession and were more of a threat.

They were level on 35 minutes when Brian Proctor ran on to a through ball and shot low past the keeper. Keadue kept on the front foot and on 43 minutes Keadue took the lead when following a great run down the left by Brian Proctor, his cross was met by Dylan Boyle with a near post header.

Gweedore Utd came back to make it 2-2 halfway through the 2nd half when some fine play down the left hand side led to left back Mikey Boyle going on a run and hitting a good effort to the net. Following a few substitutions Keadue got back on top and after 72 minutes Aaron McCafferty hit a fine effort to the top corner of the net to give Keadue the lead.

As it was coming towards the final ten minutes Gweedore were still well in the game but just couldn’t create a chance. On 88 minutes Keadue made the game safe, after a good run on the wing by Aidan Proctor ended with the ball being squared to Eoin Martin and he finished well to the right corner of the net.

An entertaining game with a good team effort from Gweedore Utd while for Keadue Brian Proctor, Peter McGee and Aaron McCafferty were best.



Referee: Seimi Ferry.