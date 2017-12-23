Donegal champions St Eunan's bow out of the Ulster Minor Championship

St Eunan’s are out of the Ulster Minor Club Championship following this afternoon’s defeat by Enniskillen Gaels in Belfast.

Enniskillen Gaels 2-9

St Eunan’s 1-9



The Donegal champions defeated Burren, Down, in the preliminary round and Clann Eireann, Armagh, in the quarter final.

Louis Hasson scored the goal and Eoin McGeehin 0-3,Niall Hannigan, Paddy McColgan and second half substitute Conor

O’ Donnell scored the bulk of the points for St Eunan’s.

St Eunan’s trailed by two points, 1-5 to 0-6, at half-time, just had they had done in their previous two outings.

But unlike against the Down and Armagh champions, St Eunan’s never kicked on in the second period.

Enniskillen scored a goal within seconds of the restart to open up a five point lead.

St Eunan’s did respond almost immediately with a goal of their own, tucked away with precision by Hasson.

But the goal did not ignite St Eunan’s.

The Fermanagh champions maintained their two points advantage and St Eunan’s an arms length away as they booked their place in the Ulster final.

St Eunan's scorers: Louis Hasson 1-1, Eoin McGeehin 0-3, Niall Hannigan 0-2, Aaron Deeney 0-1, Paddy McColgan 0-1, Conor O'Donnell 0-1.