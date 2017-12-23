Donegal's newest sport - Pickleball - the perfect New Year's resolution

Looking around for a new sport and new pastime in 2018. Pickleball may be the game that might just tickle your fancy.

Pickleball is a new craze that has taken the United States of America,by storm in the last few years and is now in Ireland and has been for the best part of the last 18 months.

The man behind the introduction of the game, a cross between badminton and tennis played indoors, is a Donegal man.

Michael McDaid, is a native of Ballyshannon and now resides in Donegal Town, in Castle Street.

This week, Michael told the Democrat how he discovered Pickleball and the reaction to the game, which is suitable for all ages, male and female, since he began introducing it a little over 12 months ago.

“I’m a tennis player and coach and I suppose given the Irish climate I’m a frustrated tennis player and coach,” Michael told the Democrat.

“With all the rain we get it is nearly impossible to play tennis in Ireland. Tennis is not a game that adapts well to inside.

“I was telling a friend of mine ne about my frustration with the weather and not being able to get adequate time on the court.

“He told me about this game he played when on holidays and that I should check it out.

“That was 18 months ago and I liked what I saw. The first thing I did I set up Pickleball Ireland and ever since I have been travelling up and down the country spreading the word about the game and promoting it.

“It is suitable to all ages from 18 to 80 and is a very simple game played on a badminton course. It is played with a bat for hitting the ball which is called a wittle.

“The paddle is about twice the size of a table tennis bat and the ball about the size of a tennis ball. But it is perforated with holes so it does not travel as fast and is not as bouncy as a tennis ball.

“You can play it either singles or doubles but 90% of the games are doubles.

“Another attraction is that all ages can play it and play against each other. An 18-year-old can play a 75-year-old.

“A friend of mine who has watched the game said it was a great leveller and that all age groups can play against each other.

“I have been promoting it in second-level schools and to age action groups and the reaction has been very positive and we have six centres around the country playing the game.

“In my travels around the country I discovered there were two clubs already in existence before I started. One was in Multyfarnham, Westmeath and one in Lisburn in Northern Ireland.

“We have a centre here in Donegal Town. It is in the John Bosco Centre, and we play every Monday and Friday and have 30 members and it is growing all the time.

“And I would hope to see that membership grow more in 2018. I would also like to see a number of other centres around the county.”

Michael organised the first Irish Pickleball Championship last April. It was held in Multyfarnham and he is planning to run the championship again in 2018 in Multyfarnham.

“We ran an over 70s and an under 70s and and under and over 50s competition.

“Next year’s competition is an Open competition and we’ve already had entries from the UK and America.”

The successful first running of the Irish Open Pickleball Championship and the formation of a properly structured National Pickleball Association are two of Michael McDaid’s main objectives in 2018.

He will also continue to spread the gospel about his new discovery, the game of Pickleball. He will also continue to grow the popularity of the game both here in Donegal and up and down the country.

Michael will not rest until the game is played in every corner of Donegal and every county in the country.

If you are interested in taking up the game or learning more about it you can call Michael McDaid on 087-6776304.