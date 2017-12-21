All systems go for annual Finn Valley St. Stephen's Day 5k

The honorary starter for the 47th annual Stephens day 5k at Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar has been announced as Manus O Donnell,a retired teacher in the area, who was very proactive with the Valley club in the early days.

Indeed Manus was its first ever secretary. Many local sports stars, politicians, community activists have undertaken the task over the years, hence it is fitting to look back to acknowledge a man, then a principal teacher in Glencovitt NS, a school that engaged immediately in the new club.

Its a 12 noon start and all are encouraged to come along to join in whether walking, jogging, running.

Ample prizes, refreshments and a chance to meet people home for the holiday period is guaranteed.