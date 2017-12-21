GOLF NOTES: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Ballybofey and

Stranorlar Ladies

The AGM of the Ladies Committee was held on Wednesday the 13th December. The incoming Lady Captain Josephine Stewart presided over the election of Officers. Emer Kee was elected as Lady Vice Captain, Kathleen Byrne was re-elected as Secretary, Anne O'Meara as Treasurer, Brid Carlin was elected as Competition Secretary, Kathleen McGowan as Handicap Secretary. Kathleen McGowan will retain the role of PRO. Lady Captain will herself retain the position of Junior Girls Convener and Kathleen McGowan will continue in her role as Beginner Convener.

In her address the Lady Captain Josephine outlined the challenges facing the Club for the coming year, mainly the challenge of recruiting new lady members and keeping them. She urged all the ladies present to bring one new person to the Club when recruiting begins in April.She also spoke of the necessity to raise funds for the Club for the upkeep of the course.

It was reported by the outing Lady Capt. Kaye Stewart that the recent Vintage Tea fundraiser was a great success and €600 of the monies raised will go to Central funds.It was reported that the number of Junior Girls who registered this year was well down on the previous year. Josephine thanked all those who helped supervise the Juniors during the season.

It was reported that the Beginner Ladies numbered 12 and hopefully they will continue next year, Kathleen thanked all the volunteers who played with the beginners every Monday evening.

The end of year prizes together with the Christmas Hampers will be presented at the Lady Captain's dinner on the 16th December.

North West

Winter League Final - After six weeks of qualifying and subsequent knockout rounds it was the pairing of Joe McColgan & Bosco Reid who prevailed in a hard fought match against Hugh McDaid & Darren McLaughlin. The winners received their trophies at the presentation afterwards and will no doubt look forward to the extra bonus of a handicap reduction for their efforts courtesy of the Match & Handicap committee.

Thursday Society Christmas Hamper 14th December - Full Results

1st Padraig MacLochlainn, Joe McGinley, Dudley Coyle 72pts; 2nd Vincent Quigley, Dermot Fullerton, Mervyn Montgomery 69pts b.o.t; 3rd Eamon Quigley, Joe Flanagan, George McDaid, Ivan Peoples 69pts; 4th Stiofan MacLochlainn, Tommie Kelly, Tony McElhinney, Stephen P Stewart 68pts b.o.t; 5th Colin Barlow, Daniel McAteer, Michael Kennedy, Hugh Doran 68pts; 6th Terry Meenan, John McGinley, Dermot Coyle, 67pts b.o.t; 7th James McHugh, Eamon Walker, Michael Gallagher, Cecil McGill 67pts b.o.t; 8th Michael Bradley, Manus Harley, Lawrence Hegarty 67

Christmas Hamper Final - The final of the North West Christmas Hamper took place on Saturday and was won in spectacular fashion by the talented, David Robb (12). Results - Hamper Final: 1st David Robb (12) 41pts; 2nd Aidan McLaughlin (14) 39pts; 3rd Brendan McDaid (22) 38pts b.ot Non-Qualifiers; 1st Gerard Harkin (18) 40pts; 2nd Rory McLaughlin (12) 38pts b.o.t; 3rd Gregory Boyce (13) 38pts C.S.S 69

Collection of Turkey's and Ham'sTurkeys and Hams for the prize winners of the Christmas Fayre competitions will be available for collection at the following times.

Hams: These will be available for collection from 11:00 on Tuesday 19th December.

Turkeys: These will be available for collection from 10:00 on Saturday 23rd December.

Fixtures - Thursday 21st December Thursday Society; Saturday 23rd December Open Meal Deal.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

John Campbell wins B&S 60th Anniversary Celebrations Hamper on a fresh, cool and frosty day. During Friday night, a slight crusty dressing crept in (against the grain of course) and settled on the greens but didn't deter the early morning starters as were our winner came from. There was some talk about a few getting more distance than they bargained for but in fairness the temperature rose and all was well.

The Letterkenny man won on a break of tie (bot) from Roosky man Albert Brown who also had a fine score of 38pts. Great to see Albert back playing well again after a bit of time off.

The final series of our 60th Anniversary celebration will see a Rumble on Saturday 30th Dec with a shot gun start at 11:30am. All players are asked to put their names on the brs system. Visitors welcome.

The club played host to a few parties at the weekend, with the Ladies branch dining on Saturday night followed with the Early Birds Society on Sunday evening and also the club volunteers were treated to a meal and enjoyed a bit of craic and a wee sing song.

Thursday 21st December sees our AGM take place in the clubhouse at 8pm sharp. This is where you the member get to hear how your club was run during the year and have your say or express your concerns on issues you feel strongly about and indeed share your ideas with us. Registration will take place at 8:45pm so please come early.

B&S Finn Valley and District Darts team had another fabulous win on Friday night. Darts captain Danny Bannigan was absolutely delighted with his team's performance for the first half of the season. As they stand, they are four points behind leaders Barca who are by all accounts, a quality side but bsgc first timers are not going to give up to easily and I would expect a big push next year.

Darts Team: Seamus O'Hanlon, Conor Henderson, Martin Lynch, Trevor Robb, Cathal McGee and Danny Bannigan (Capt)

Quiz on Wed 27th December is a Club Fundraiser.

Finally we have a winner in our Last Man Standing, and a big Congratulations to our Club Captain Mr Bernard Foy who stood until the very end. There were three left last week, B Foy, J Moore and K Melaugh. They decided to take €100 each and play out for the remaining €200, so well done to all and a big thank you to organisers Alistair Henderson and Andy Parkinson for all their hard work.

Results: Saturday 16th Dec, Xmas Hampers: 1st Nett: John Campbell (17) 38pts; 2nd Nett: Albert Brown (13) 38pts; Gross: Lorcan Donnellan (7) 30pts; 3rd Nett: Andy Parkinson (9) 37pts.

Sunday 17th Dec.: 1st Nett: Paul Quinn (13) 39pts

Upcoming events:

Sat 23rd Singles Stableford Open

Sun 24th Singles Stableford Open

Tue 26th Singles Stableford Open

Wed 27th Champagne Scramble teams of 4

(Please put your Teams On the B.R.S. System

Shotgun Start @ 11.30)

Thur 28th Singles Stableford Open

Sat 30th 60th Anniversary Rumble

(Please put your Teams On the B.R.S. System Shotgun Start @ 11.30). Entry for visitors each day is €10.

Happy Christmas: Council of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members, all the public who take time to read our notes, sponsors, who support our weekly quiz, come to our card nights play darts, all our visiting golfers and indeed those who came to the Club House at any time during the year a very Merry Christmas.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Cheryl Chambers (15) won Saturday's competition with 23 pts, css 33 pts.

Results of Seniors' competition First Kathleen McGowan B&S (18) 40 pts, 2nd Marion O'Sullivan LK (10) 36 pts, 3rd Eilish Walsh (28) 34 pts, 1st 9 Caitlin Hegarty (19) 18 pts, 2nd 9 Eileen Reilly B&S (17) 20 pts, css 35 pts. Would all ladies please put their scores in the computer, less stressful for the competition secretary

The following competitions are on over the Christmas and New Year Holiday in Dunfanaghy Golf Club

Saturday 23rd December: Open 4BBB stableford (Any Combination)

Tuesday 26th December: Open 3 Ball scramble (Any Combination)

Wednesday 27th December: Gents open single stableford

Thursday 28th December: Open Ladies and Gents Seniors (50Plus)

Saturday 30th December: Captain's Drive-In

Sunday 31st December: Open 3BBB Stableford (Any Combination)

Monday 1st January 2017: Open 3Ball Scramble (Any Combination)

Tuesday 2nd January: Ladies open single stableford

Wednesday 3rd January: Gents open single stableford

Saturday 6th January: Open 4BBB (Any Combination)

Time sheets are now in operation. Book online or by contacting the Club on 074 9136335.

A Peaceful Christmas and Happy New Year to all

Letterkenny

For those who say that Golf is a young mans game three gents put an end to any argument when it comes to fitness, the men in question played at Letterkenny Golf Club some three weeks ago in a game to prove who was the best in their age group.

The gents in question would be hard to beat in age with Hugh Breslin the eldest at 91 followed by Paddy Murray at 86 with Pauric O' Sullivan 85 (the Baby)

The Game was organized by Hugh Doherty who did not meet the age limit of being over 80, so he kept the scores and was a referee in any disputes of putt giving, It's fair to say that Pauric has never given a putt of any length, to anyone, however he expects others to give him the odd 2" putt. Hugh Breslin is just as bad in putt giving but says its because he has played with Pauric for so long, Paddy Murry was the victor in a tightly fought battle with 24 points after 15 holes however Hugh Breslin maintains that since the other two finished at the 15th hole he had the better score after he completed the 18 holes and they say age is a barrier to fitness. In the light of the dispute is was agreed to have a replay in 2018 where we will have a bit of a run on the ball and a year added to each of the players, Watch this space for the war of the Fairways

You could give the gift of golf this Christmas to someone and purchase a coaching voucher with resident PGA Professional Seamus McMonagle. Vouchers for Adults & Juniors can be used for lessons at the Indoor Studio or on the Range at Letterkenny Golf Club.

The GetIntoGolf Programme for beginners will be commencing again next year.

Ghaoth Dobhair

Bhain Barney Boyle chomortas Teach Mhicí le scor do 68 bot, Sa dara hait bhi Seán Ó H-Icī le 68 bot. Sa triu hait bhi Michael B Doherty le 68 BOT. Fuair an chead 9 chuig Patrick Sweeney le 33 agus an dara 9 go dti Charlie Cullen 32 .Bhain Rory Mangan and Cateogry le 69 agus and gross chuig Cathal óg Ó Gallchoir le 73 CSS Sat 69 Sun 68

Seniors: Chuaigh Ciseán na Nollag go Cois Cláidí i mbliana. After the 1st 9 Rory Mangan was 2 points ahead of Joe Diver, Joe however took control of the 2nd 9 by paring 11, 12, 14 and 15. His 2nd 9 of 23 points edged out the Bun a'Leaca man on a break of tie.

1ú Joe Ó Duibhir 34 points (BOT) 2ra Rory Mangan 34, 3ú Hugh Mc Bride 33, 4ú SeánÓ Cléirigh 30pts 5ú Micí Annie Ó Fearraigh.

This tournament ends the 2017 season. 2018 season will commence on Tuesday 9th January.

Bíodh Nollaig agus Bliain Úr mhaith agaibh uilig.

Discos running in the club over xmas on the 23rd and 28th.

Xmas society challenge 27th @ 10am

The annual society challenge takes place on the 27th with all proceeds going to the Bosnia to Donegal charity. The Rugairí will defend title won last year & won't be far away. The Fir G came 2nd last year & will be hoping to improve and take the title this year. The y-fronts after some in house meetings will be looking to beat the penalty points system with over 20 players not an easy task (hopefully they turn up!!). The Buachailli BÓ short on players last year suffered the wooden spoon but new Captain Barney issued strong words and they will be looking to take top spot this year.