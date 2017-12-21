Paddy Doherty wants to see Boxing Club back in town of Ballyshannon

Donegal boxing legend, Paddy Doherty was recently honoured with an Appreciation Award by the Ulster Boxing Association. However, an even greater honour would be to see a boxing club active in his home town of Ballyshannon.

At the moment, the club are unable to find a premises to conduct training, but they are not giving up the fight. Doherty feels it is "scandalous" that they can't get a place to train in Ballyshannon.

"It is very hard to keep it going. Gerry Lally keeps it going in Ballyshannon, but he is training the boys in Tullaghan. It shouldn't be in Tullaghan, it should be in Ballyshannon," says Paddy.

"There are no facilities in Ballyshannon and he has to go to Tullaghan. By right, he is in Connacht," says Paddy, who added: "It is scandalous that he can't get a place in Ballyshannon. Because there are some good boxers in Ballyshannon.

"I would like to see a boxing club back in Ballyshannon. At the minute with drugs and drink in every town. And if you get a good young fellow to come in to box two or three nights a week, two hours a night. When he goes out, he goes home; he will not lie about.

"Boxing clubs are good for that and it is very good for discipline," said Paddy, who remembers training young fellows in the town going back.

Paddy was honoured recently at the Ulster boxing finals with an appreciation award for his services to boxing.

He will celebrate his 70th birthday in 2018 but he still retains a very big interest in the sport. He was a five time Irish champion at different weights and age groups, starting in 1964 at Boys 9st; winning junior in 1968 and senior in 1969. He holds three Ulster senior titles and two All-Ireland senior titles; boxed at the Commonwealth Games and the European Senior Championships.

Paddy had 20 outings in the Northern Ireland singlet while he boxed in 16 internationals for Ireland.

"I have seen a lot of boxing and I have travelled all over the world, as far off as Nigeria, Kenya, Johannesburg, Spain, Germany.

"Amateur boxing has been very good to me. I have seen the world being involved with it.

"I enjoy it and I like to put back in what I have got out of it. I just like to keep involved."

Recently he attended a tournament held at Finner Camp, where he was special guest, presenting the prizes, and he really enjoyed the night.

"It is a brilliant tournament for novices. There were some bad decisions and some good decisions but they are all novices. It is a credit to see what Liam Owens has done to get this tournament off the ground," said Paddy.

He remembers the good days of the cboxing lub in the town with Cathal Gallagher and his brother Seamus; Jackie Gallagher, Danny Gallagher. "They were all good boxers and Tommy McNern."

"You never lose interest in it. I looked up to Seamus Gallagher when I was growing up. He was the daddy of them all."

Paddy doesn't know if Ballyshannon could use Finner facilities, but he is hoping that they can help out each other out to keep the sport going in the area.

