If Michael Murphy was in Kerry he would be full-forward every day - Anthony Molloy

“Michael Murphy is the best full-forward in the country. If he was in Kerry he would be on the edge of the square day in day out,” says Donegal’s other All-Ireland winning captain, Anthony Molloy.

The Ardara man was speaking to the Democrat at the special presentation of cheques raised by the 1992 team at their 25th anniversary banquet recently.

“We need a plan B,” insisted Molloy

“We are over elaborating on the short game. We depend too much on it and we are going to have to change and vary and mix up our game.

“Everybody, with the exception of the opposition, want to see Michael Murphy on the edge of the opposition square.

“We are going to have to go down that road at some stage and I think we should in 2018 and persist with it,” said Molloy.

The Inishowen Flood Relief Fund, the Donegal Hospice and Pieta House were the recipients of the ‘92 squads fund. Representatives from the three charities received €2,059 each on Tuesday evening in the Mount Errigal.

The Ardara legend feels Donegal are facing a tough challenge with the big number of young players being blooded.

“Declan Bonner has a big challenge. He is rebuilding and expectations, as we know, are always very high in Donegal.

“But we haven’t become a bad team overnight and Declan has been around with the young lads for the last three or four years and he knows the players.

“I have no doubt Declan will do a good job and I’m looking forward to 2018. It is a whole new season and a whole new team.”

Donegal open the new season with a home game against Queen’s University on Wednesday night January 3rd, in Ballybofey.

And their first game in the league is away to Kerry at the end of January, followed by Galway at home and All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park, on the first two weekends in February.

“We have a tough start to the league but the important thing is that we survive in Division One, though it wouldn’t be the end of the world if we were relegated to Division Two.

“But it would be better if we stayed up in Division One and playing the top teams.

“If we get two points out of the first six games we will be doing well. It depends on how Kerry and Dublin take the league.

“We saw two years ago Roscommon went down to Kerry and won and we are getting Dublin early too, which is as good a time as any to get them.

“For Declan it will be about getting a settled team as soon as possible.”