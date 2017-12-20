Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny retain their Donegal Senior B Vocational Schools' title

Coláiste Ailigh are Donegal Senior B Schools champions once again following this afternoon’s final win over Magh Ene College, Bundoran, in Convoy.



Coláiste Ailigh 1-12

Maghe Ene College 0-6



The Letterkenny College, the reigning champions, won the championship for a third time in four seasons.

The John Bosco Gallagher managed outfit were the better side over the 60 plus minutes.

But their final winning margin was slightly flattering against a Bundoran side that paid the price for a slow start.

Ross Marley scored the goal for the winners and also kicked a point while Diarmuid Cahill, Oisin McGinty, Mikey McGinty, Sean Ryan and Eoghan McGeehan also kicked points for the winners.

Colláiste Ailigh led 1-6 to 0-3 at half-time before the Letterkenny boys pushed on in the second half to run out comfortable winners.

Jack Ronayne, Caolan Clancy, Adam, Shane and Daithi McGloin scored for Magh Ene.

Coláiste Ailigh have already one game played in the Ulster championship - they defeated St Mary’s, Clady and face St Aquinas, Belfast, after Christmas.

Magh Ene also qualify for Ulster and will meet Moville College. Both games will be early in the new year.

COLÁISTE AILIGH: Josh Pond; Ruairi McGinty, Ross Marley, Ruairi Boyce; Donal Higgins, Oisin McGarvey, Peadar Devenney; Sean Breen, Sean McNulty; Iarla McGinley, Mikey Sweeney, Diarmuid McCahill, Sean Ryan, Conor McMenamin, Tony Gallagher.

Subs used;Eoghan McGeehin, Ronan McGeehin, Jordan Barr, Michael Connor, John Gallagher.

MAGE ENE: Ryan McGloin; Conal McGowan, Conor Jack McManus, Alan Gallagher; Daithi McGloin,Shane McGloin, Niall Sheridan; Matthew Duffy, Kyle O’Driscoll; Reece Brennan, Jack Ronayne, Oisin Walsh; Adam McGloin, Caolan Clancy, Dermot Foley. Subs used; Matthew McGeever, Philip McGloin.