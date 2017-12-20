DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

URRIS

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn on last Thursday were 8, 10, 15, 16. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Lizzie Shiels, Rooskey,Clare Bradley, Crossconnell, Neil Doherty (JS), Letter, Eddie McLaughlin, Dunaff, Conan O'Neill, Annaugh. The jackpot this week is €4,500.

Ducks are now on sale for €5 for our annual Duck Race on St Stephen's Day. The race is at Binnion Bridge at 1pm in aid of the club. Ducks can be purchased from Alan Friel (0879029672), Adrian Doherty (0879810304) or Michael Doherty (S) 0879975610).

The first duck home will win €150; the second €100, and the third €50. The last duck will also win €50.

There are also prizes for the best dressed duck and for guessing the correct time for the winning duck.

National draw tickets are available now from club treasurer Karen O'Donnell or any committee member.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 12th of December are 6-1-4-2-7-5-3-8. Shane McGinty, Ballykerrigan matched the first four numbers and won €60. The jackpot this weeks is €7500.

Schools handball will take a break now until Monday the 8th of January.

The senior men teams are hosting a Night at the Races on Friday the 29th of December, in Harkins. Horses are €10 and to sponsor a race is €50. All support greatly appreciated

Don't miss out on the big sale with at least 25% off all Club Gear currently in stock on the 19th of December from 7 to 9 pm in the Club house.

Club Membership is now due for 2018.

MALIN

The results from our underage Christmas draw winners are as follows - 1st – hamper –Melanie McLucas, Tullyarb, Carndonagh, 2 nd - meal for two – Nuala Doherty, Malin Well, Malin Head, 3rd – meat voucher – Vivienne Lafferty, Castlebar, Mayo, 4th – Christmas cake – Breid McElhinney , 74 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh and 5 th – tin of roses – Melanie McLucas, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

We would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. The €50 winners were Mary McCormack 102 O'Neills Avenue, Newry Co Down; K Osbourne, 6 Highpark Crescent, Belfast; Eoghan Kelly, Glen Carrigart, Letterkenny. This week's Jackpot is €7250.

The agm of Bundoran Ladies GAA will be held Wednesday 27th of December, at 6pm in Bank House.

It is very important that all parents of underage players and all players make a effort to attend this meeting.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 7, 8, 14, 21, 24. The jackpot was not won.

The €100 winner was Keri Sweeney, Ross. This week’s jackpot is €3,850.

The Gaeil Fhánada senior agm will take place in Fanavolty Hall, on Saturday January 13th at 7.30pm. The senior committee looks forward to welcoming you on the night.

The club wishes all our members a happy and peaceful Christmas and very best wishes for the New Year.

The annual presentation night will take place in Fanad Lodge on Saturday, January 6th at 9pm. A hot buffet will be served and there will be music on the night. Tickets are €10 each and available from any committee member.

Congratulations to underage player Liam ‘Bill’ McGrenaghan who was part of the Loreto Milford U16 Gaelic squad that won the U16 Ulster final on Monday. They defeated Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair on a score line of 1-9 to 1-3.

AODH RUADH

Bronnadh gradam ar Eva Breen Brosnan agus Daithi Breen i bPáirc an Chrócaigh le déanaí as an iarracht déanta ag Aodh Ruadh chun an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn sa chlub. Comhghairdeas leis an mbeidh agaibh.

Thanks to all who supported the juvenile hurling quiz last Thursday. Well done to the winning team of John Larkin, Ronan Drummond, Mary Hoey and Eleanor Rooney. Thanks to Karl Duggan who set the questions and Eugene Perry who did a great job as quiz master despite a lot of heckling. Many thanks to our generous sponsors of the raffle prizes; The Pill Box, Slevin’s, Seán Ógs, Rooney’s Butchers, Star Bingo, O’Donnell’s Bar, Blown Away Hairdressers, Abbey Garage, Key Cut Ken Neilan, McGinley’s Bar, Glen Eden Hotel, The Fiddlestone, William Doogan and Kevin Byrne Coach Hire.

The juvenile hurling committee are running their Last One Standing competition again this year. Many thanks to Liam Gallen Mr G's who is sponsoring this year's fundraiser. Cards can be obtained from any member of juvenile hurling committee. Contact John Rooney on 086-2587793 for any information.

The annual kickabout for Colman returns this year and will take place on Thursday 28th December. This year the event is in aid of Donegal Bay Cardiac First Responders. The first game is guaranteed to be high quality with the county title winning under 13 girls merging forces with the all-conquering Southern under 12 champions for a mixed boys and girls game at 1.45pm. That is followed by an adult Ladies exhibition game at 2.20pm. The showpiece of the day is the 1992 Ulster club minor champions getting the old team back together again one more time to see if they still have what it takes against the Aodh Ruadh All-Stars at 3pm. The games will be followed by refreshments in Aras Aoidh Ruadh kindly provided by the Kerr and Donagher families.

Dicey Reilly's is the place to be on Thursday evening, December 28th, for some festive craic as Aodh Ruadh's Big Bad Interactive YouTube Pub Quiz comes blazing back.

Congratulations are in order for Ballyshannon exile Pat O’Brien who was elected President of Carlow GAA at convention last Friday night.

Aodh Ruadh wishes all associated with the club and everyone in the wider Ballyshannon community a happy, peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,900. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 7, 9, 13 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Charlie, c/o Pat's Bar; Rita McGullion, Belleek; Mary Granaghan, Ernedale Heights; Maura Gallagher, Rossnowlagh Road; and Gerry and Denis Ferguson. This week's lotto is €6,000.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 13-16-25-30. The €50 winners were Lisa Gallagher, Derries and Rebecca Laughlin, c/o Leo’s Bar. This week’s jackpot is€6,700.

The minor board agm will take place in the Highlands Hotel on Thursday 28th December at 7pm. Nomination forms will be in the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties and the Coop in Fintown.

The Ladies agm will take place on Thursday 4th January at 7 pm in the clubhouse.

The club agm was held on Friday 1st December at 8pm in the Community Centre. The following officers for 2018 are President: Leo McLoone (snr), chairman: David Kelch; vice chair; Martin 'Shanky' Smyth; secretary; Caroline Breslin; assist sec: Kathleen McGettigan; treasurer: Patrick McGuigan; assist treasurer; Seamus O'Malley, PRO; Paul McGuigan; registrar; Muriel Hegarty

Oifige Na Gaelige; Owen McGeehan, Children’s Officer; Amanda McGuigan; development officer: Vincent Cranley; county board del; Connie Doherty and Owen McGeehan.

The Naomh Conaill Executive would like to wish all our Members a wonderful Christmas and happy New Year.

CLOUGHANEELY

Mile buíochas dona páistí óga uilig a bhí i láthair ag Cinderella agus a Deirfiúrach Gránna tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh. Tá súil againn gur bhain said uilig sult as. Buíochas dona daoine uilig a bhí ag obair ar chúl an ardáin agus don fhoireann léirithe go léir. Tá an club buíoch do Youthreach a rinne obair mhór ar chúl an ardáin.

There is currently a 2018 Cloughaneely calendar on sale for €5. The calendar contains pictures of teams from under-age right up to senior level and is a lovely memento to have. If anyone wishes to purchase a calendar please contact Martin Terry on 087-6699208 or they are also available from any underage manager.

The lotto numbers drawn Wednesday, December 13th were 3,8,11,14,18,20. We had no jackpot winner. We had two match 5 winners who won €50 each- congratulations to Maeve Duffy, Carrowcannon and Danielle Harley, Gweedore.

The jackpot next week is €3,650.

Season tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online via www.gaa.ie/tickets/gaa-season-ticket.

KILLYBEGS

The annual presentation night will take place on New Year’s Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet. The venue for the big night is the Bayview Hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35.

The Kilotto numbers last week were 1,17,21,24. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,950 There was no match 3 winner.

Season tickets are now available to purchase online at gaa.ie/seasonticket.

On behalf of the club I would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and joyful Christmas and New Year.

FOUR MASTERS

The Christmas lotto draw winners were 1st Prize Supervalu Voucher €200 - Paul Greene Drimark; 2nd Prize E&J Oil Voucher €200 - Clement McGroarty Ardeskin; 3rd Prize Supervalu Voucher €100 - Robert Duncan, Drumrooske; 4th Prize Voucher €100 McGroarty Expert Electrical - Mary "Yank" Timoney, Doonan.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €3500 in week 23 held on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Liam Farren, Drumbar and Dr Alfie Mannion Ballydevitt, .

The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 14, 17. Congratulation to all winners.

ST MICHAEL'S

The club dinner dance takes place on Thursday December 28th in the Shandon Hotel. Tickets are priced €25. This year we will be celebrating the 1967 and 1992 winning teams. The Tickets must be ordered and paid for by the 22nd December to give numbers to the Hotel. Please contact Anne Marie on 0879454107 or Nicola on 0863084164.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,5,7,8,16,17; the match 5 winner was David Hughes Jnr,Dunfanaghy who won €100. This week' jackpot is €5100.

With the county final now over in Scór na nÓg, our attention now turns to Scór Sinsir.

The Ulster semi final involving Donegal will be at a Donegal venue this year around the 10th March 2018. So the County semi final and finals will be most likely in February

Thank you to all the coaches for the hard work and commitment throughout the year and thanks to all the parents for the support. See you all back in the New Year and wishing you all a happy Christmas.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Congratulations to Brian Diver who this week was announced as an Ulster Schools Football All-Star.

Tickets for the National GAA draw are currently being distributed within the club and we are urging every member to take responsibility for selling just one book over the Christmas period.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA club conveys sincere thanks to the people of Letterkenny and the wider community for your continued support during the past year. The continued progress of our Club is down to our hardworking officers, members, generous sponsors, team managers, coaches and parents who help in so many ways and we thank them all.

Bliain gnóthach a bhí ann chomh maith maidir le Scór agus Cultúir.

We again welcomed the wider community for the staging of the Play “Separate Beds” and we thank you all for the very favourable comments on the accommodation arrangements, hospitality and friendly service experienced each night.

MacCUMHAILL'S

The club would like to wish a Happy Christmas and New Year to all our members and their families over the festive period.

Reserve Football Management: C.L.G Seán Mac Cumhaills are pleased to announce the Reserve Football Management for the 2018 season. Returning from last year’s management team are Mark O’Sullivan, Chris Doherty and Ruairi “Archie” McLaughlin. Archie will be taking over the role of manager this year with Mark and Chris assisting. Seamus McGinty will also join the team this year in a playing/coaching role. Many thanks to Mark, Archie and Chris for their efforts in 2017 and again for the season to come.

Senior AGM: The Annual General Meeting of CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills will be held on Monday the 15th of January 2018 at 8.00pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations for Officers and Motions should be forwarded to: Alan Martin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, Co Donegal or secretary.seanmccools.donegal@gaa.ie by Monday the 8th of January. The nomination forms can be found on www.seanmaccumhaill.com/downloads or by contacting the club secretary.

Club Shop: The Shop will be open from 7.00pm to 7.30pm each Wednesday evening. Our full range of club crested t-shirts, squad tops, hoodies, training bottoms, gilets and jackets are available from the club shop section of the O'Neills website.

Bingo: The Bingo will take place in the Villa Rose Hotel on the 7th of January 2018 with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less. There are spot prizes on the night. All are very welcome.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 13, 25, 29 and 30. There was one match 3 winner: Aiden Heeney who receives €150. Next week's jackpot is €5,000 and Barry Dowd’s team is selling.

An Tearmainn

Huge congratulations to Jamie Grant on being the first recipient in the club of an Ulster Future Star Award, which he received at a ceremony at Queen's University on Monday night. This is a well deserved award which recognises Jamie's considerable talent, and we are delighted for him, and for his parents Gerard and Linda as well.

Congratulations to the nine Termon lads on the Milford team which lifted the Ulster u16 Arthurs Cup on Monday, under the captaincy of Conor McFadden, with Stephen and Conor Black, Aaron Reid, Steve McDaid, Mark Gallagher, Bobby McGettigan, Manus O'Connell and Evan Coleman. Well done lads!

Lotto: Last week's draw took place in The Lagoon. Numbers drawn were 14, 15, 22 and 23. There was no Jackpot winner or match 3 winners. Open draw winners were Annie Gallagher, M Gallagher c/o bingo and Packie McFadden. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's with Joe O'Connell, Pauric Hilferty and Hugh Harkin co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,700.

Bingo: Christmas Bingo at 9pm on Friday night, December 22nd at An Craoibhín. with €2,600 guaranteed in prizes, a jackpot sheet of €650 and a snowball of €3,200 on the night. Books ONLY €10 single and €15 double. To celebrate Christmas there will be 20 spot prizes and a hamper to be won on the night as well.

Kilmacrennan Soccer Club dinner dance: Our neighbours in the soccer club, where many Termon players also play, are having a dinner dance in the Lagoon on Saturday 30th December, and would welcome your support.

Happy Christmas to all Termon folk wherever they may be in the world, and a happy, healthy and peaceful 2018 to all.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5850. The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 11, 17, 20. The €25 winners were Eunan Mc Grory, Hugh Cassidy, PJ O Driscoll, PJ O Driscoll. Second draw winners Eileen Sweeney, Grainne Greagh, Liam Morrow, Catherine Gallagher. The next draw will take place in the 7 Arches Bar on the 8th January 2018.

The Naomh Brid Dinner Dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018. Music on the night by Vince & Ann.

Congratulations to Mick Mc Grath on his appointment as County Chairman, and also like to wish Sean Dunnion the best of luck who done a fantastic job.

Naomh Brid 7 a side will take place on St Stephen’s Day. First match to start at 10.00am.

Club Shop: Now is the time to get moving with your Christmas shopping, why not give club gear an ideal present for any family member this Christmas. Everything you need from replica jerseys, hoodies, casual wear, smart jackets, & ladies range to choose from too. Earn rewards points click on Naomh Brid CLG online shop/O’ Neills GAA.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas:

Nan Bn Uí Chuilinn, Dún Dubháin, Cassie Ní Chuilinn, Duibhlinn Riach, Eibhlín Uí Mheara, Carraic, Johnny Ó Máirtín, An Mhuirleog, Monica Nic Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach, Darren Lackey, Baile na nGallóglach. Fuair siad €25 an duine. B’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde as Ceann na Leargaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile sa Síbín Ceoil ar an Luain 8 Eanáir 2018 agus €8,300 atá sa phota óir.

Bhí oíche mhór ag Bord Mionúir an chumainn oíche Dhomhnaigh nuair a bhí bronnadh na nduaiseanna ar siúl do na foirne faoi-aois in Óstán an ‘Downings Bay’. Bhí scaifte mór páistí agus tuismitheoirí i láthair don ócáid agus bhain a raibh i láthair sásamh agus sult as an tráthnóna. Buíochas mór do Eoin Mac Aodha, an peileadóir Contae as Cill Chartha agus do Maxi Ó Curráin, bainisteoir peile na mBan a bhí i láthair mar aoínna speisialta.

All teams of boys and girls received selection boxes or medals for their efforts during the year and all team managers were present for the presentations. Special recognition was given to the U-14 girls team who won Division One and the ‘A’ championship this year. The U-16 boys also had a good year, they won the Division Two League.

Míle buíochas do na bainisteoirí uilig a bhí i gceannas ar fhoirne, do na tuismitheoirí uilig a chuidigh ar dhóigh ar bith, do na baill uilig ar Bhord na Mionúr, go háirithe don chathaoirleach, Seán Ó Conchúir. Chríochnaigh an oíche le bia blasta, curtha ar fáil ag Óstán an ‘Downings Bay’. Maith sibh uilig.

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh Nollaig Shona agus bliain úr mhaith a ghuidhe le achan duine sa chumann a chuidigh ar dhóigh ar bith le linn na bliana agus don phobal amuigh ansin a bhéarann tacaíocht mhór don chumann i gcónaí.