Loreto Milford take first ever Arthurs Cup, defeating Pobailscoil Gaoth Dobhair

Loreto Community School, Milford are celebrating a first Ulster Schools’ Arthurs Cup (U-16) success following Monday’s final win over Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair, in Convoy.



Loreto CS, Milford 1-9

Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair 1-3



Kyle McFadden scored the goal and also kicked two points; Johnny McGroddy posted 0-4 while Rory O’Donnell, Ciaran Moore and Liam McGrenaghan hit the other points for the first time champions.

The winners, who squandered a lot of good scoring chances in the opening half hour, led 0-4 to 0-1 at half-time.

And the Milford boys raced five ahead thanks to two quick fire McGroddy points after half-time.

But a fisted Joey Gillespie goal threw the Pobalscoil a lifeline and it was game on with Milford’s lead cut to two again, 1-3 to 1-1.

McGroddy and Gillespie traded points as the margin was two points for most of the half until Kyle McFadden restored Milford three point advantage with a little over two minutes remaining.

But Gillespie made it a two point game before McFadden sealed the win with a late goal after Shane Black’s strike came back off the upright.



LORETO CS, MILFORD: Aodh McBride; Liam McAlary, Conor Coll, Dylan Dorrian; Stephen Black, Conor Black, Aaron Reid; Rory O’DonneLl (0-1), Ciaran Moore (0-1); Shane Black, Liam McGrenaghan (0-1), Tiarnan McBride; Johnny McGroddy (0-4), Steve McDaid, Kyle McFadden (1-2). Subs; Conor McBride for T McBride; Ethan Cullen for S McDaid; Matthew McLaughlin for L McGrenaghan.



POBAILSCOIL GAOTH DOBHAIR: Daithi Roberts; Michael Doherty, Ronan Turk, Aodhan Breathnach; Donal McBride, Fionnan Coyle, Conor Hanlon; Eoin De Burca, Fiachra Coyle; Ciaran McAteer (0-1), Kyle Doohan, Joey Gillespie (1-2); Cian McBride, Stephen McFadden, Jamie Doherty. Sub: Patrick Ferry for C McBride.