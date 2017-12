Finn Harps will begin away in Drogheda with Longford first visitors to Ballybofey a week later

The countdown is on ahead of the 2018 soccer season campaign and Harps will begin life in the First Division with a trip to Drogheda on February 23rd.

Their first home game will come a week later as Longford Town visit Finn Park on March 2nd, with Shelbourne coming to Finn Park a week later on the ninth.

Ollie Horgan has been busy building his squad for 2018, with Shane Blaney, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin, Ciaran O'Connor, Aidan Friel and Paddy McCourt already signed up for the new campaign.

Season Tickets are available online and from the Finn Harps Clubhouse on weekdays from 10-5pm and Saturdays 11-4pm with early bird prices applying before Christmas.

FIRST DIVISION FIXTURES

SERIES NO. 1

Fri. 23 February Cabinteely v Wexford Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 23 February Drogheda United v Finn Harps United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 23 February Galway United v Athlone Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 23 February U.C.D. v Shelbourne The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Sat. 24 February Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 2

Fri. 2 March Athlone Town v Cabinteely Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 March Shelbourne v Drogheda United Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 March Finn Harps v Longford Town Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 2 March Wexford v U.C.D. Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 3 March Cobh Ramblers v Galway United St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

MONDAY 5 MARCH – EA SPORTS CUP FIRST ROUND

SERIES NO. 3

Fri. 9 March Cabinteely v Cobh Ramblers Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 9 March Drogheda United v Athlone Town United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 9 March U.C.D. v Galway United The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 9 March Finn Harps v Shelbourne Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 10 March Longford Town v Wexford City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 4

Fri. 16 March Athlone Town v U.C.D. Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 March Galway United v Cabinteely Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 March Shelbourne v Longford Town Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 March Wexford v Drogheda United Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 17 March Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 5

Fri. 23 March Drogheda United v Galway United United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 23 March Shelbourne v Cobh Ramblers Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 23 March U.C.D. v Cabinteely The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 23 March Finn Harps v Wexford Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 24 March Longford Town v Athlone Town City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 6

Fri. 30 March Athlone Town v Finn Harps Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 March Cabinteely v Drogheda United Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 March Cobh Ramblers v U.C.D. St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 March Galway United v Longford Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 March Wexford v Shelbourne Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

MONDAY 2 APRIL – EA SPORTS CUP SECOND ROUND

SERIES NO. 7

Fri. 6 April Drogheda United v U.C.D. United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 6 April Shelbourne v Athlone Town Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 6 April Finn Harps v Galway United Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 6 April Wexford v Cobh Ramblers Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 7 April Longford Town v Cabinteely City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 8

Fri. 13 April Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 April Cabinteely v Shelbourne Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 April Drogheda United v Longford Town United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 April Galway United v Wexford Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 April U.C.D. v Finn Harps The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 9

Fri. 20 April Shelbourne v Galway United Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 April Finn Harps v Cabinteely Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 20 April Wexford v Athlone Town Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 21 April Longford Town v U.C.D. City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Sat. 21 April Cobh Ramblers v Drogheda United St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 10

Fri. 27 April Cabinteely v Athlone Town Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 27 April Drogheda United v Shelbourne United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 27 April Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 27 April U.C.D. v Wexford The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Sat. 28 April Longford Town v Finn Harps City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 11

Fri. 4 May Athlone Town v Galway United Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 May Shelbourne v U.C.D. Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 May Finn Harps v Drogheda United Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 4 May Wexford v Cabinteely Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 5 May Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

MONDAY/TUESDAY, 7/8 MAY – EA SPORTS CUP QUARTER-FINALS

SERIES NO. 12

Fri. 11 May Athlone Town v Drogheda United Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 May Galway United v U.C.D. Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 May Shelbourne v Finn Harps Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 May Wexford v Longford Town Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 12 May Cobh Ramblers v Cabinteely St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 13

Fri. 18 May Cabinteely v Galway United Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 18 May Drogheda United v Wexford United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 18 May U.C.D. v Athlone Town The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 18 May Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 19 May Longford Town v Shelbourne City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 14

Fri. 25 May Athlone Town v Longford Town Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 May Cabinteely v U.C.D. Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 May Cobh Ramblers v Shelbourne St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 May Galway United v Drogheda United Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 May Wexford v Finn Harps Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

SERIES NO. 15

Fri. 1 June Drogheda United v Cabinteely United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 June Shelbourne v Wexford Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 June U.C.D. v Cobh Ramblers The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 June Finn Harps v Athlone Town Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 2 June Longford Town v Galway United City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 16

Fri. 8 June Athlone Town v Shelbourne Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 June Cabinteely v Longford Town Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 June Galway United v Finn Harps Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 June U.C.D. v Drogheda United The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Sat. 9 June Cobh Ramblers v Wexford St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 17

Fri. 15 June Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 June Longford Town v Drogheda United City Calling Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 June Shelbourne v Cabinteely Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 June Finn Harps v U.C.D. Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 15 June Wexford v Galway United Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

MID-SEASON BREAK – SATURDAY 16 JUNE – THURSDAY 28 JUNE – NO FIXTURES

SERIES NO. 18

Fri. 29 June Athlone Town v Wexford Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 June Cabinteely v Finn Harps Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 June Drogheda United v Cobh Ramblers United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 June Galway United v Shelbourne Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 June U.C.D. v Longford Town The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 19

Fri. 6 July Cabinteely v Wexford Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 6 July Drogheda United v Finn Harps United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 6 July Galway United v Athlone Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 6 July U.C.D. v Shelbourne The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Sat. 7 July Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 20

Fri. 13 July Athlone Town v Cabinteely Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 July Shelbourne v Drogheda United Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 July Finn Harps v Longford Town Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 13 July Wexford v U.C.D. Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 14 July Cobh Ramblers v Galway United St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 21

Fri. 20 July Cabinteely v Cobh Ramblers Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 July Drogheda United v Athlone Town United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 July U.C.D. v Galway United The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 July Finn Harps v Shelbourne Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 21 July Longford Town v Wexford City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

SERIES NO. 22

Fri. 27 July Athlone Town v U.C.D. Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 27 July Galway United v Cabinteely Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 27 July Shelbourne v Longford Town Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 27 July Wexford v Drogheda United Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 28 July Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 23

Fri. 3 August Drogheda United v Galway United United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 August Shelbourne v Cobh Ramblers Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 August U.C.D. v Cabinteely The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 August Finn Harps v Wexford Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 4 August Longford Town v Athlone Town City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

MONDAY 5 AUGUST – EA SPORTS CUP SEMI-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 12 AUGUST – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP FIRST ROUND

SERIES NO. 24

Fri. 17 August Athlone Town v Finn Harps Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 August Cabinteely v Drogheda United Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 August Galway United v Longford Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 August Wexford v Shelbourne Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 18 August Cobh Ramblers v U.C.D. St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 26 AUGUST – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP SECOND ROUND

SERIES NO. 25

Fri. 31 August Drogheda United v U.C.D. United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 August Shelbourne v Athlone Town Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 August Finn Harps v Galway United Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 31 August Wexford v Cobh Ramblers Ferrycarrig Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 1 September Longford Town v Cabinteely City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 9 SEPTEMBER – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP QUARTER-FINALS

SERIES NO. 26

Fri. 14 September Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 September Cabinteely v Shelbourne Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 September Drogheda United v Longford Town United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 September Galway United v Wexford Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 September U.C.D. v Finn Harps The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

SATURDAY 15 SEPTEMBER – EA SPORTS CUP FINAL

SERIES NO. 27

Sat. 22 September Cobh Ramblers v Drogheda United St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 22 September Finn Harps v Cabinteely Finn Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 22 September Longford Town v U.C.D. City Calling Stadium 7.45 pm

Sat. 22 September Shelbourne v Galway United Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 22 September Wexford v Athlone Town Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 30 SEPTEMBER – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP SEMI-FINALS

FIRST DIVISION PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SERIES

Fri. 5 October 4

th placed First Division club v 3rd placed First Division club

Mon. 8 October 3

rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club

Fri. 12 October Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off v 2nd placed First Division club

Fri. 19 October 2

nd placed First Division club v Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off

PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Mon. 29 October Winner of First Division Play-off series v 9th placed Premier Division club

Fri. 2 November 9

th placed Premier Division club v Winner of First Division Play-off series

(Or Wed. 7 November if one or both of the Clubs qualify for the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final)

SUNDAY 4 NOVEMBER – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP FINAL – AVIVA STADIUM