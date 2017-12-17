Darragh Crossan of Foyle Valley first in Tir Chonaill AC Jingle Bells in Glenties

Darragh Crossan of Foyle Valley was first across the line in the Tir Choncill AC Jingle Bells 5k, which was held in Glenties today.

Crossan came in ahead of Garreth McCullagh of Lifford Strabane and Marcus McGowan of North Leitrim.

RESULTS

1. 363 Darragh Crossan m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:47,0

2. 381 Garreth Mc Cullagh m M40 Lifford Strabane ac 16:52,2

3. 364 Marcus McGowan m MO North Leitrim AC 16:58,4

4. 437 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:34,5

5. 429 Declan Gillespie m M40 19:43,4

6. 382 Jason Graham m M40 Tir Conall AC 19:44,7

7. 387 Seamus Gallagher m MO 19:54,0

8. 397 Patrick McGill m MO 20:03,2

9. 366 Owen J Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 20:15,6

10. 375 Martin Doherty m MO 20:22,7

11. 396 Eoin Sharkey m JM Tir Conall AC 20:56,8

12. 376 Sean Doherty m JM 20:58,2

13. 403 Stephan McHugh m MO 21:04,2

14. 373 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:45,0

15. 419 Claire Quinn f FO 22:11,2

16. 399 John J Cannon m M50 Tir Conall AC 22:24,0

17. 433 John M Byrne m MO 22:31,6

18. 410 Conor Kelly m MO Athenry 23:11,1

19. 412 Shane McDevitt m MO Naomh Conall 23:24,9

20. 427 Gary Quinn m MO 23:34,3

21. 372 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tir Conall AC 23:42,1

22. 428 Paul Doherty m MO 23:52,0

23. 415 James Boyle m MO Naomh Conall 23:55,5

24. 416 Mark McDevitt m JM Naomh Conall 23:57,0

25. 362 Packie Boner m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 24:01,3

26. 402 James Boyle m MO 24:11,5

27. 374 Sharon McGowan f F50 Tir Conall AC 24:15,5

28. 371 Vera Haughey f FO Tir Conall AC 24:27,8

29. 406 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:36,8

30. 443 Brendan McDonnell m M50 24:51,9

31. 388 Martin Regan m MO 25:07,6

32. 365 Laoise McGonagle f JF Tir Conall AC 25:37,3

33. 413 Jonathon McCann m M40 Tir Conall AC 25:40,8

34. 370 Helen Coll f FO 25:43,6

35. 384 Imelda Gallagher f F40 25:47,9

36. 383 Mary Gallagher f F50 25:48,3

37. 401 Seanie McDevitt m M40 25:49,1

38. 369 Mary Martin f F50 Finn Valley AC 26:52,3

39. 418 Ailbhe Mc Crossan f JF Tír Chonaill AC 27:39,2

40. 409 Grainne McMonagle f FO Tir Conall AC 27:44,6

41. 398 Michelle Delaney f FO Tír Chonaill AC 27:44,9

42. 392 Cess Holden f F50 Tir Conall AC 27:56,8

43. 424 Erica Hegarty f JF Tir Conall AC 28:13,1

44. 421 Patricia Hegarty f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:27,4

45. 391 Catherine O Donnell f FO 28:46,1

46. 411 Natalie McDevitt f FO Naomh Conall 30:10,0

47. 417 Joseph Gallagher m MO Noamh Ionaill 30:23,4

48. 367 Johnnie McGonagle m JM Tir Conall AC 30:25,0

49. 407 Caroline Breslin f FO 32:20,7

50. 400 Majella Shovelin f F50 32:20,8

51. 432 Martin Shovelin m M40 32:57,2

52. 389 Stephanie Brennan f FO Tir Conall AC 33:06,2

53. 368 Marie McGill f F40 33:11,3

54. 377 Kathleen McDevitt f F50 33:11,9

55. 420 Noreen Rodgers f FO 33:13,8

56. 431 Lorraine McLoone f FO 33:14,0

57. 435 Mary Gallagher f F50 33:49,3

58. 425 Seamus O Malley m M40 40:03,2

59. 404 Patrick McCloy m MO 40:15,1

60. 378 Deborah Hannon f F50 42:45,1

61. 445 Oisin Boner m JM 43:05,0

62. 426 Mark Bonner m MO 43:05,7

63. 394 Jean Campbell f FO 44:05,2

64. 393 Pauline Gallagher f FO 44:05,7

65. 386 Anne Conaghan f F50 45:28,4

66. 385 Eileen Hegarty f F50 45:29,0

67. 422 Mary Gallagher f FO Naomh Conall 46:22,7

68. 438 Caroline Bonner f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 46:47,2

69. 442 Emma Boyle f FO Tir Conall AC 46:47,6

70. 441 Carol Mc Gill f FO 46:48,3

71. 380 Deirbhíle Ward f FO 47:19,0

72. 434 Breid McGill f FO 47:19,1

73. 379 Laoise Ward f FO 47:20,1

74. 444 Michael Gallagher m M40 47:32,0

75. 440 James Griffin m MO 47:33,9

76. 436 Angela Griffin f FO 47:34,9

77. 439 Carmel Gallagher f FO 47:48,2

78. 390 Breid Byrne f FO Naomh Conall 50:28,4

79. 414 Daniel McGeehan m MO Naomh Conall 50:31,9

80. 395 Gerry Byrne m MO Naomh Conall 50:32,4

81. 446 Marian Mc Shane f FO 51:00,0

82. 447 Brid Mc Hugh f FO 51:00,0

83. 448 Berni Molloy f FO 51:00,0

84. 449 Maria Boner f FO 51:00,0

85. 450 Aileen Byrne f FO 51:00,0