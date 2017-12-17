Glasgow Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers coming to Donegal in March

Celtic FC Foundation are delighted to announce we will be hosting a brand new fundraising dinner in Letterkenny, Donegal next year.

It will take place on Sunday, March 25 in the Silver Tassie Hotel and our special guest will be Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers.

The event has been organised in partnership with the Association of Donegal Celtic Supporters’ Clubs and they have been instrumental in securing key support and in all elements of planning and organisation.

Tickets are priced at€60/£55 per person but those who book a table of 12 will pay for 11 places and receive one for free (€660/£605). Tickets can be booked through Celtic FC Foundation - 0141 551 4321 or cfcfoundation@celticfc.co.uk – or the Association of Donegal Celtic Supporters’ Clubs – Donie McIntyre 086 8122091 or Denis O'Donnell 085 1743866.

It’s shaping up to be a fantastic event including a Q&A with Brendan Rodgers, live music from Liam McGrandles, auction, prize draw and fabulous three-course meal.

Celtic FC Foundation strives to honour Celtic’s proud history by responding to the needs of disadvantaged children, young people and adults in our local communities. We aim to improve Health, promote Equality, encourage Learning and tackle Poverty.

The main beneficiary of the Donegal Dinner will be our award winning Ability Counts project and, in particular, its development in Ireland.

Operating since 2011, Ability Counts was the first of its kind in Scotland and since then it has gone from strength to strength. We provide:

• Weekly football and dance sessions for children and young people with Down’s Syndrome to develop motor skills and team-working in a fun but challenging environment.

• Weekly sessions for children and young people with Autism. The aim is to develop communication, coordination, self confidence and social skills and activities include football, multi-sports, fun games, soft play and swimming.

• Time out and support for parents to facilitate enhanced health and wellbeing for the wider family unit.

• Training around Down’s Syndrome and Autism for Celtic coaching staff to build their understanding of the needs of the participants and increase their skills in relation to adapting to and meeting them.

• A new strand aimed at individuals with additional support needs, aged 18+.

We are currently working in partnership with Down’s Syndrome Ireland to take the project to the Emerald Isle and delivery will officially kick off in the New Year.

With your support, we can extend and develop our provision and explore ways to make the project available in Donegal and to a greater number of vulnerable youngsters and adults.

Brendan Rodgers said: “It will be an honour to attend the dinner in Donegal and I would like to thank Celtic FC Foundation and the Association of Donegal Celtic Supporters’ Clubs for all their efforts in bringing this event together.

“It is great to see such great work being done by our Foundation. I know the success of the Ability Counts project is something we are very proud of and it’s fantastic that such a successful programme will now be delivered and developed in Ireland, to make a positive difference to the lives of some very deserving young people.

“Celtic is very fortunate to have such a wonderful supporter base in Donegal and I look forward to a fantastic night with our fans on March 25.”

Denis O’Donnell from the Association of Donegal Celtic Supporters’ Clubs added: “We are extremely proud and privileged to be associated with Celtic FC Foundation in the promotion and organisation of this very special event in the nationally and internationally acclaimed Silver Tassie Hotel and Restaurant in Letterkenny.

“Since its very inception, the institution that is Celtic Football Club has been steeped in the principle of hope and charity for those less privileged, and from the hungry children of Glasgow’s East End in the 1880s to the destitute and desperate Syrian refugees of more recent times, countless thousands have benefited from the club’s concern and the generosity of each and every generation of Celtic supporters.

“In order to enhance and expand what Founding Father Brother Walfrid termed ‘the great work’, Celtic FC Foundation was established and the wonderful people who work there have brought the club’s charitable efforts to a whole new level and expanded it on a truly global scale.

“All Celtic supporters are justifiably proud of their efforts and we are delighted to have this opportunity to display, in a practical and meaningful way, our support and encouragement going forward.

“We are particularly excited by the fact that the proceeds from this event are to be used to support the development, in Ireland, of the Foundation’s award winning Ability Counts project which has the potential for life-changing improvement for so many individuals and families affected by Autism and Down’s Syndrome.

“It will, of course, be a singular honour for us in the North West to give a ‘Cead Mile Failte’ to our favourite Antrim man - the legendary and record-breaking Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers. Indeed, it demonstrates the great importance the Celtic Family places on its charitable efforts that an individual of his standing would take the time out from his busy schedule to support the event.

“We look forward with great anticipation to his company on this auspicious occasion and we invite all Celtic supporters to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable night.”