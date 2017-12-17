Mona McSharry just inches from taking European Senior Swimming medal in Copenhagen

Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry finished fifth in the final of the 100m breaststroke in the European short course championships in Copenhagen.

The 17-year old Sligo native, who is a Leaving Cert student at Coláiste Colmcille, Ballyshannon was the eighth-fastest qualifier for Saturday afternoon's final and entered the race as an outsider.

However, competing in her first senior international final, she set a new Irish record of 1:05.01 and finished in fifth spot, only 0.2 seconds outside the medal places.

The performance completes a wonderful year for the swimmer, who claimed Ireland's first ever gold medal at the world junior swimming championship in August.

A delighted McSharry spoke after the race: "It was unbelievable, even to walk out there and the crowd was going crazy and that whole atmosphere, that’s why I do this, because I want to be in those finals and I want to be doing as good as I can. I got a PB (personal best) and a new Irish Senior Record so it’s unbelievable really."

YOUNG SPORTSPERSON OF YEAR

And to underline her achievements in 2017, Mona was announced as the winner of the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year Award on Saturday night.