Donegal minor champions St Eunan's march on in Ulster after extra-time win

Donegal minor champions St Eunan’s are looking forward to an Ulster Minor Club Championship semi-final following their extra-time quarter-final victory over Clann Eireann, Armagh, in Belfast, this afternoon.

ST EUNAN’S (Donegal) 0-13

CLANN EIREANN (Armagh) 0-11

Just two points separated two evenly matched sides at the final whistle with Niall Hannigan and Michael McGroary clinching the win for the Donegal champions in the second period of the extra-time.

St Eunan’s trailed by two points, 0-2 to 0-4, at the end of the first half half. And after taking a two point lead early in the second half it took a late point from second half substitute Conor O’Donnell to earn the Letterkenny boys a draw and force the extra-time.

The game ended 0-9 each at the end of normal time and St Eunan’s with O’Donnell, McGroary and Hannigan asserting themselves, were the better side in the extra-time and ran out deserved two point winners.

