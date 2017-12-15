Glenswilly athletic starlet Sean McGinley is Donegal Democrat Youth Sports Person of Month for November

The Donegal Democrat in conjunction with Liam Mailey Trophies are presenting a monthly sport award to one of the up and coming sports teams or individuals in Donegal.

The award is to mark a special achievement by a team or individual at youth level in all sports. The award will also cover school sports, both individual and team.

It is hoped that the monthly presentation will be a worthy reward for the sporting youth of Donegal, who regularly compete at the top level of Irish sport.



Sean McGinley is November winner

This month’s winner, Sean McGinley, one of the county’s young emerging athletes. Still only 15, he is already an Irish Schools’ International from last year and is both an Ulster and Northern Ireland Cross-Country champion at even and uneven age groups.

He also has enjoyed success on the track and finished in the bronze medal position in the 800 metres in the Northern Ireland outdoor track and field championship at the Mary Peters track, back in June.

From Rahedoge, Newmills, Glenswilly, Sean is a pupil at St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, and a member of a small group of young athletes in Glenswilly, under the guidance of coach Martin O’Donnell that are members of the Olympians Athletic Club in Derry.

Sean had a very good November. He was in a class of his own as he strode home to win the Ulster and Northern Ireland U-16 Cross-Country championship at the Northern Ireland Even Age championships in Rostrevor.

He was also the first Donegal athlete home and helped Donegal to a silver medal in the team event.

And he carried his Rostrevor form into the All-Ireland Even Age championship at the National Sports Arena in Abbotstown.

His seventh place finish overall helped Ulster to the gold medal position and Donegal to the silver medal position.

And he is not finished yet for 2017. He is off to Waterford this weekend to compete in the All-Ireland Uneven Championships (his own age group) in pursuit of more honours.

Other winners

January: Shane Blaney, St. Eunan's College.

February: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn U-16 girls.

March: Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon senior boys Gaelic football team, Markey Cup winners.

April: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

May: Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties

June: Conor Halvey, Letterkenny

July: Aaron Doherty, Naomh Columba

August: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

September: Tyler Toland (Ireland Women's senior team)

October: Layla Alvey, St. Naul's Ladies