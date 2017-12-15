Packie Bonner's save in Genoa is voted Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment

Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment of the television age was decided on Thursday of last week with our own Packie Bonner and the Ireland journey in Italia 90 was voted the winner.

Packie was in the RTE studio for the occasion along with David O'Leary - the two main protagonists. Packie saved the vital penalty from Timofte of Romania, while O'Leary scored the penalty to put Ireland through to the quarter-finals.

The other three moments which made the final included Padraig Harrington winning the British Open in 2007; Munster's win over the All Blacks in 1978 and Ray Houghton's header for Ireland against England in Euro '88.

Padraig Harrington, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, David O’Leary, Packie Bonner, Tony Ward and Jimmy Bowen were all in the studio to relive their Moments in front of a live studio audience

Ted Walsh, Donal Lenihan, Sonia O'Sullivan and Eamon Dunphy had their say but in the end it was the public's vote that counted with Italia 90 edging out Harrington.

That never-to-be-forgotten day in Genoa picked up 35.6% of the vote with Harrington second on 34.6%.

Munster's 12-0 win over New Zealand in 1978 was third with 21.8% while Houghton's header against England at Euro 88 fourth with 8%.