Rathmullan have cup tie as Donegal League soccer goes into hibernation for Christmas

Rathmullan Celtic are in FAI Junior Cup action this weekend when they host Innishvilla of Cork in their rescheduled 5th round tie.

The game on Sunday will be played at the Flagpole Field at 12.30pm and the prize for the winners is a place in the last 32 of the competition, and an away tie in Waterford against Ferrybank FC.

It’s the only junior fixture scheduled in Donegal this weekend. The Donegal League is now on a break until January 7th.

Rathmullan player-manager, Dara Patton, said Sunday’s tie allows his players to get some competitive action before the winter break and he knows his team face a difficult task to make it through to the next round.

“We’ve been going well in the cup competitions and it’s always nice to get to the national stages of the FAI Junior Cup,” he said.

“It’s a big day for the club and hopefully the game will attract a decent crowd for what should be a good game.”

Rathmullan are hoping to become the fourth side from the county to make it through to the 6th round with Greencastle FC, Cappry Rovers and Castlefinn Celtic all coming through their 5th round ties at the beginning of December.

Patton will be without the talented wideman, Niall Carruthers, who is unavailable this weekend while central defender Dylan Hegarty can’t play due to work commitments.

Goalkeeper Sean Gallagher remains out because of injury and won’t play until the New Year so Connor Harley will continue to deputise.

League situation

Because of their involvement in the FAI Junior and Ulster Junior Cup competitions, Rathmullan will have to play catch-up in the league once the fixtures resume in January.

They have picked up only four points from their six games played in the Premier Division and have a bit of work to do if they are to move clear of the danger zone.

At the other end of the table, Kildrum Tigers lead the way going into the Christmas break. They hold a five point advantage over second placed Milford United, both teams having reached the halfway point in their fixtures programme with nine games played each.

It’s a lot closer in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One where Keadue Rovers lead the way by two points from St. Catherine’s. Keadue’s 1-0 win at Gweedore Celtic last weekend saw them go top, although they have one game more played than the Killybegs men. Erne Wanderers are third.

In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two, there’s no stopping Drumkeen United who lead the way by seven points from Cranford United. Drumkeen have won nine of their ten league games up until now.

In the Glencar Inn Division One of the Saturday League, it’s very tight at the top with Glencar Celtic just ahead of Strand Rovers in second and Donegal Town in third.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, just two points separate the top three where Dunlewey Celtic lead from St. Catherine’s and Gweedore Celtic.