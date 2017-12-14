Brendan Bradley "p***ed off" with goalscoring record talk

Former Finn Harps legend Brendan Bradley is pi**ed off with all the chat about his long held goalscoring record in the League of Ireland.

The Derry man scored a total of 235 goals in his League of Ireland playing career with Finn Harps, Athlone Town, Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

In his three different stints with Harps he hit 185 goals (and he wasn't even a penalty-taker).

The Finn Park favourite was speaking this week as his record was in the spotlight again - prompted by news that the player chasing down Bradley's record - Dubliner, Jason Byrne - seemed to have given up the chase.

Byrne played with a host of League of Ireland clubs including Bray Wanderers, Shelbourne, Bohemians, Dundalk and UCD.

And he dropped down a division last year and played with Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity Division One as he chased down the Derry man’s 31 year long held record.

However, Byrne, now aged 39, dropped out of League of Ireland football and is playing with leading Leinster Senior League club, Bluebell United.

Byrne has scored 222 goals, 13 short of Bradley’s record.

“Being honest every time I hear about Jason Byrne’s attempt at the record, excuse my language, I get a little pi**ed off,” big Brendan told the Democrat this week, following the latest round of articles on the Dubliner's bid to catch him.

“He has played 150 games more than me. He has scored 32 of his total from penalties.

“I never took penalties. In my days at Harps, Charlie Ferry was the penalty taker and he never missed so it was never a case of anyone else taking penalties.

“I only took four penalties in my whole career and I missed one of them.

“He (Byrne) even dropped down a league in an attempt to catch me and it hasn’t happened for him, though I’m not sure if he has given up just yet.

“I was reading a quote from Pat Devlin, his manager at Cabinteely, in the paper on Monday. Pat said Jason had dropped down to Intermediate football to build up his fitness and match sharpness because he missed a lot of football last season through injury.

“And he (Devlin) would be glad to have him back again if he can regain full fitness.

“Pat Devin seems to be trying to nurse him to at least equal my record.

But these are different times and anyway he has played way more games than me so I suppose it is a record I’m going to hold for the amount of games played.”

