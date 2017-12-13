Mona McSharry through to semi-final of 50m breaststroke in Copenhagen

Mona McSharry from the Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshannon, is in action at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen over the next few days.

Her first taste of the action as a senior took place this morning when she finished third in her heat of the 50m breaststroke, which qualifies her for the semi-final, which is scheduled for tonight.

It is the first discipline for the Grange, Co. Sligo native. She is also entered in the 100m and 200m breaststroke; the Individual Medley and the team Relay.