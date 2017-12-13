Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

URRIS

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 6, 8, 9,14.

The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €4,460. The €15 winners were Daniel Mc Gilloway, Roxtown, Margaret Doherty, Magheramore,Paddy McGilloway, Roxtown, Mary and Ann,Aaltahalla.

Frances McGilloway, Roxtown.

Sean Paul Doherty has been ratified as the senior team manager for 2018.

National draw tickets are available now from club Treasurer Karen O'Donnell or any committee member.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers for the 5th of December were 3-5-6-7-8-1-2-4. The jackpot was not won and is now €7450 for this week.

The Glenfin minor board held their agm in the club house on Tuesday the 28th of November. The following were elected; chairman-Paul McGlynn. vice chairman - Frank Ward; secretary Fainche Dorrian, assistant secretary Tony Carlin; U6 -Cait McNulty, Ronan Coyle, Martin McGlynn, U8 Joe McGlynn, Fainche Dorrian,U10 Michael Houston, Eugene Moy, U12 Girls Kevin Glackin, David Quinn, Mary Ward. U12 Boys: Paul McGlynn, Hugh Foy, Christy Morrow, U13 Girls Kevin Glackin, Paddy Doherty, U13 boys Paul McGlynn, Christy Morrow, U14 girls Brendan Carr, U14 Boys: Paul Bonner, Ciaran Brady, Ciaran Moy. U16 boys Tony Carlin, U18 girls Ciara Ward; U18 boys Gerry Marley.

Anyone who would be interested in helping out with the U16 girls contact Paul McGlynn on 086 8719166. Best of luck to all in their roles for 2018.

CLG Gleann Fhinne held a very successful agm in the club house on Sunday. The following were elected; honorary president -John McMahon. president- Fr Lorcan Sharkey, chairman Paddy Doherty, vice chairman James Quinn, secretary Jackie O’Meara, assistant secretary Ann McKenna. Treasurer Sean Bonner, assistant treasurer Seamus Herron, PRO Seamus Ward. Registrar Kathleen McGlynn, Oifeagach na Gaeilge Patricia O'Connor, Youth/School Liaison Officer Paul McGlynn, health & wellbeing Officer Paul McGlynn. children's officer Frank Ward, county board delegates Paddy Doherty, Jim Quinn. Northern board delegates Brendan Carr, Paul McGlynn. Senior team manager Liam Breen,reserve team manager Peader Campbell, third team manager Steven McGlynn, ladies team manager Francie Martin, U21 team manager Frank Ward, gate persons: Peader Scanlon, William McGlynn, John McGinty, Paddy Foy, Tommy McGinty, Danny O'Donnell, John McKenna, umpires and lines people: Pat O'Connor, Gerry Marley, Sean Bonner, Paul Bonner, Michael Bonner, Liam Ward, Paddy Doherty.

Club Membership is now due for 2018. Reminder to all players that you are not insured to play for the club unless you have your membership paid.

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week's lotto draw. The were CN,FH,MN,TE.

There was one winner with three counties. The were Jocelyn McGlinchey. The jackpot this week is €8200.

The agm has been rescheduled for Friday 29th Dec at 6.30.

Congrats to clubman Conor McDermott on his reelection as county coaching officer. National draw tickets are now on sale.

BUNCRANA

The club will have a mass in The Scarvey on Wednesday 13th December at 7.30pm.

This is for the entire community and not just for club members.We will be celebrating and remembering all that happened during 2017.

Well done to club players Matthew Mulholland, Ben Bradley, Aaron Craig, JP Mc Kenna and Ryan Hegarty as well as club men; Aidan Mulholland and David McConnell on helping the MacLarnon Cup squad make it to the quarter finals of the Danske Cup.

Last week's winning lotto numbers were 2, 7, 8 and 9.There were no winners. This week's jackpot is € 2,350.

The monthly draw also took place this week the lucky winner was Grainne Friel of Millfield Heights.

The club are seeking applications for the position of senior hurling manager for the season 2018.

Interested applicants please email your cover letter and sporting CV to secretary.buncrana.donegal@gaa.ie on or before 9pm on Sunday 17th December 2017.

The club senior presentation awards ceremony takes place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Saturday 6th January 2018 from 7.30pm.

MALIN

The tickets for our underage Christmas draw are out throughout the parish. There are five great prizes. The draw will take place next Sunday 17th of December at the Malin bingo. All managers are to ensure sold tickets are returned to Maria McLaughlin (F) or into McCleans shop by Friday.

All club volunteers are invited to a night out this Saturday in our annual get together, this was previously attended by just coaches but is open to anyone who helped the club out in any way throughout the year. The numbers for the meal are already with Maria McLaughlin but feel free to join the group wherever they end up. Contact Maria McLaughlin (F) for details on 0877763679.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €800. The €50 winner was Hugh McDaid, Bunn. Next week’s jackpot is €850.

The club would like to express their condolences to Elaine McColgan and family on the death of her mother, to Patsy Noone, Mary and the extended family on the death of Lily Noone, may she rest in peace.

RED HUGH'S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1,3,4,8,6,5,2,7. The jackpot was not won. The lucky dip winner was Kathy Kelly Edenoughilll who won€30. This week's jackpot is €3,400

This week's 100 Club winner was Clara and Jason Callaghan Killygordon who won €100.

All at Red Hugh’s wish to pass on their condolences to the Gillespie family on the passing of club legend Hughie Gillespie. It takes quite something to obtain legendary status, but around the Crossroads/Killygordon area, there is no doubt Hughie is a legend. A club founder, player, manager, stalwart and legend. Always remembered. RIP

Thanks to everyone who attended our annual bazaar on Sunday night. It was a brilliant evening and it was great to see such a big crowd out for this vital fundraiser for the club. Special thanks to everyone who helped out on the night and donated prizes.

CLOUGHANEELY

After the roaring success of our recent panto we have decided to hold a matinee show for children. Cinderella and her Ugly Sisters will be staged again on Sunday December 17th at 4 pm in Gortahork Hall.

Tickets are €15 per family of any size and are available in Óstan Loch Áltan, Eurospar Gortahork, Centra and Shane McGee’s, Falcarragh. You can also pay on the door that afternoon.

A few Oscar worthy performances which will be talked about for quite some time. Firstly we’d like to thank Tomas McClafferty, the brainchild of a Panto fundraiser. The creative masterminds behind the scenes Paul Bonnar, Murray Learmont, Mickey McHugh and Denis ‘Dandy’ Doohan. Ryan De Groot the man behind the sound system and to all who worked so hard in setting up the stage, stage hands and makeup/stylists..to all who helped in any way.

There is currently a 2018 Cloughaneely calendar on sale for €5. The calendar contains pictures of teams from under-age right up to senior level and is a lovely memento to have. If anyone wishes to purchase a calendar please contact Martin Terry on 087-6699208.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday December 6th were 2,4,9,11,14,16. We had no jackpot winner. We had 20 match 4s winners. The €100 was won by Conor McCrudden Ardsbeg. The jackpot this week is €3,600.

KILLYBEGS

The annual presentation night will take place on New Years Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet’. Venue for the big night is the Bayview hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35.

The Kilotto numbers last week were 8,18,19,21. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,900.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The club are pleased to announce that Bernard McGeehan has been appointed as our senior Football manager for 2018. We would like to wish Bernard and his team all the best for the coming season. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen Friel for all his hard work and commitment over the last year and wish him well in future endeavours.

The annual general meeting of CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills will be held on Monday the 15th of January 2018 at 8 pm in the clubhouse. Nominations for officers and motions should be forwarded to: Alan Martin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, Co Donegal or secretary.seanmccools.donegal@gaa.ie by Monday the 8th of January. The nomination forms can be found on www.seanmaccumhaill.com/downloads or by contacting the club secretary.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 1,14, 23 and 29. There was one match 3 winner Claire McHugh who receives €150. Next week's jackpot is €4,900 and Stephen Lynch’s team is selling.

ST MICHAEL'S

The dinner dance takes place on Thursday December the 28th in the Shandon Hotel. Tickets are priced €25. This year we will be celebrating the 1967 and 1992 winning teams. The tickets must be ordered and paid for by the 22nd December to give numbers to the Hotel. Please contact Anne Marie on 0879454107 or Nicola on 0863084164.

The executive committee of the St. Michael’s GAA Club for 2018 is as follows: chairman Neil Mc Ginley, vice chair Mickey McFadden, secretary Ann Marie Kelly, assistant secretary Patricia Kelly, treasurer Brain Dolan, assistant treasurer Peter Toner, PRO Moses Alcorn, registrar: to be appointed, development officer; Cairns Witherow , assistant development, culture officer, coaching officer; Manus Friel, children’s officer;Marissa Roarty, county delegates; Neil McGinley and Hughie McGee, players rep; Michael Gallagher, health and wellbeing officers Stephen Doak and Elaine Mc Daid. The committee members are Liam McElhinney, Manus Friel, Brian McGinley, Michael McColgan, Liam Ferry, Nicola Ferry, Dominic Carr, Eamon McGinley, Danny Langan, Mark Langan, Martin McGarvey, William Sheridan, Dominic Carr, Colette Alcorn and Joanne Hughes.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Realt na Mara Bunotto jackpot.The winning numbers were 2, 6, 12, 14, 20.The €50 winners were Gerry McLaughlin, 21 Davog Drive, Belleek; Francis Reynolds, 21 Screeney, Manorhamilton; Jakub Machunik, Shiel Avenue, Bundoran. This week's jackpot will be €7200.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Dominic Hoey and family on the recent sad passing of his sister Rose Ellie Evans, Luton.

The senior agm was held on Sunday last.The following officer board was elected for 2018; Patron Canon Raymond Munster; honorary presidents Margaret Moohan, Elish McEniff, Jim Carr; chairman Brian McEniff, vice chairman - Pat Walsh, Secretary Gerry Breslin, assist secretary - Geraldine Walsh; treasurer Philip McGlynn; assist treasurer Brendan Ruane, children's officer Noel Carr coaching officer John McEniff, registrar Tommy Hourihane, PRO Noel Carr, health and wellbeing Officer - tbc; cultural officer - John Campbell; Co board delegate Pat Walsh.

AODH RUADH

Pride of place this week goes to our own Mick McGrath who became only the third Ballyshannon man to be elected chairman of Donegal County Board.

The honour comes after years of service to the county in various capacities. The post of chairman is a considerable responsibility in the modern GAA, but no better man than Mick for the job and we're proud to have him helming the county's administration.

Well done also to David McLoone, county development officer, who presented a lucid roadmap to the completion of the county training centre in Convoy, and to referees' administrator Shane Toolan.

The agm of the Aodh Ruadh juvenile hurling committee took place last Monday. A small but enthusiastic crowd reviewed 2017 and made plans for 2018.

The following positions were filled on the night were as follows; chairman, John Rooney; assistant chairman, John Larkin; secretary, Denis Daly; assistant secretary, Lorraine Duffy; lotto co-ordinator, Teresa Maguire; under 8 management, Liam Mealiff, Damien Conlan and others to be appointed; Under 10 management, Peter Horan, Gregory Gallagher, Paul Sheridan and Mark Sheerin; Under 12 management, Daithi Breen and Kieran Daly; Under 14 management, Denis Daly and Daithi Breen; Under 16 management, John Rooney, Peter Horan and Mike Lynch. A meeting of minors will take place in January to see if we are able to field.

This Thursday sees the Juvenile hurling annual fun quiz in Owen Roes starting at 9.30 pm.

Come to Dicey Reilly's on Thursday December 28th for some festive craic as Aodh Ruadh's Big Bad Interactive YouTube Pub Quiz comes blazing back. The quiz gets rolling at 9pm and we'll have big prizes on the night and loads of great spot prizes to be won. All funds go to support the work of Aodh Ruadh.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €5,800. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 7, 12, 15 and 18. Winners of the hampers in the lucky dip were John McNarry, c/o McGinley's Bar; and Jimmy Rafferty, Tonragee. Winners of the €30 vouchers in the lucky dip were Pauline Vaughan, Rossnowlagh Road; Glenn Patton, c/o McGinley's Bar; Caroline McGarrigle, c/o Bridgend Bar; Rose McManus, Garrison; Daithi Breen, Woodlands; Margaret Gahan; Eunan Doyle; Mickey The Coalman. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €5,900 on Sunday at 8.30pm. This Friday is our Bumper Christmas bingo.

NAOMH COLUMBA

Last Sunday we had a great evening in Meenanary Community Centre at our underage presentation. Ryan Mc Hugh was our guest of honour as usual there was a massive attendance with Music by Dj Aaron Gillespie..

The club dinner dance is fixed for December the 27th in the Blue Haven Hotel with music on the night by Hard2Beat followed by a Dj, Tickets are 25 euro per person and can be ordered from Club Secretary Martin Carr on 0876797995.

The ladies are celebrating 25 years in existence. The minors will receive their division one league winners medals.The All Ireland Scor winning quiz team will be honoured on the night. And the u16 boys team from 92 will also be honoured on the night for their great achievement 25 years ago.

The agm takes place on Saturday 6th of January at 5pm in the Clubhouse, This year nomination forms can be got in all local shops but must be returned to Martin Carr before the 30th of December.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5800. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 15, 16, 18. The €25 winners were Martina Morrow, Martin Cassidy, Mc Daid Clan, Claire and Pauric. The next draw is a double and will take place in the Bay Bush, Ballintra on Monday 18th December.

The dinner dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018. Music on the night by Vince and Ann.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Next Monday 18th of December we are hosting our annual Christmas Bingo in the Arena 7.

Applications are invited in writing for our Under 21 and Minor/Under 17 football team Manager posts for the 2018 year.

Written applications must be lodged with Jim McGlynn, club secretary by email or post not later than Sunday, 17th December 2017.

Tickets for the National GAA draw are currently being distributed within the club and we are urging every member to take responsibility for selling just one book over the Christmas period.

Beidh Scór Sinsear ag teacht go luath i 2018. Are you at least 17 years old? Would you sing in a ballad group, play traditional music in a grúpa ceoil, do a recitation/tell a story, join a quiz team for Scór? We need Gaels to sign up for Scór. Get involved, enjoy the craic, represent your Club. Please contact Bairbre on 089 4218215.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were;7, 8, 13, 18, 20. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Shaun McElwaine, Corry. This week's jackpot is €3,800.

Bord na nÓg are selling 2018 club calendars. These calendars will be made up mainly of photos of all our underage boys and girls teams from the past season and will be on sale at the underage presentation night in Rosnakill on the 3rd of December at 5pm.

Due to the severe weather and the bad forecast we decided to postpone the parish league finals set for Saturday past.

The senior presentation night is scheduled to take place in the Fanad Lodge on Saturday January 6th. Further details to follow next week.

The agm is provisionally penciled in for Saturday January 13th in Fanavolty Hall at 7.30pm.

CILL CHARTHA

The sad news reached us on Sunday of the passing of our club president Leo McGinley at his home in Limerick. Originally from Umiskin he celebrated his 100th birthday in August. He was the sole survivor of the first Donegal minor team from 1934. We pass on our condolences to his children, Mary, Antoinette, Geraldine, Eamonn, Colette, John, Claire and Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The 2017 Club Dinner Dance takes place in The Blue Haven on Saturday 30 December with music by The Minor Tones followed by disco with Ciaran Cannon. Tickets are €35 each online via our website.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €5,000. Last week’s numbers were: 1, 15, 17 and 23. The winners were €50- Gary McDevitt, Cashlings, €30 - Sean O’Gara, Muckross €20 - Sharon McDevitt, Drimnafinagle and Mark and Michael Byrne, Roxbro. The bingo stands at €10,000.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €3400 draw on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Cieran Kelly, Kelco and Kieran Espey, Ballhill. The numbers drawn were 5, 13, 15, 16.

The u8, u10 and u12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers.

Anam Cara, the organisation that supports bereaved parents, will hold its next monthly parent evening on Thursday 14th of December from 7.30 to 9pm, in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

This event is open to all bereaved parents regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death, or whether the death was recent or not.

AN TEARMAINN

Last week's lotto draw took place in Wilkins. The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 16 and 21. There was no jackpot winner. The match 3 winners were Lauren Friel and Hugh Trearty. Open draw winners were Jamie McCafferty and Denis McGrenra.

This week's draw takes place in the Lagoon with Nicola Doherty and Kath McSharry coordinating, and a jackpot of €2,650.

We would like to offer any adult who buys a GAA season ticket and club+ ticket free membership and lotto for 2018.