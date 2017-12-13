Strabane native Aidan Friel signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has secured the services of former Longford Town, Athlone Town and Wexford Youths defender Aidan Friel for the new season.

The Strabane man has agreed terms with the Donegal club and his signing was confirmed late on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old's arrival at Finn Park is a tidy bit of business by Horgan as preparations for the February kick-off continue.

Last week, Harps also confirmed the signings of Ciaran Coll, Shane Blaney, Gareth Harkin and Paddy McCourt.

Friel, who plays at right back, started his League of Ireland career with Athlone Town before spending a season with Wexford Youths in the Premier Division.

Horgan said: “Aidan has been playing League of Ireland football for the past three years so that is a big plus for me that he has agreed to sign.

"He’s a right-back and with Ethan Boyle gone it’s important that we got experienced cover in for that position."



Friel first played with his local club Strabane Athletic before signing for Athlone Town at the start of 2015 and actually made his league debut at Lisseywoolen against Finn Harps the following June. In December 2015 the Strabane man moved to promoted Premier Division side Wexford Youths. He made 26 league appearances for Shane Keegan’s side in 2016 but it ended in relegation via the play-offs.

At the end of that season Friel moved to join Longford Town ahead of the 2017 season.

Aidan Friel, pictured with Ollie Horgan, puts pen to paper on his new deal.